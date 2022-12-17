ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera to Seek Vice-Chair Role on SANDAG Board

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23L7aj_0jmMsXhF00
Sean Elo-Rivera. Photo by Salvatore Giametta

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera announced he will seek the role of vice chair of SANDAG, the region’s powerful land-use and transportation planning organization.

The move follows news Thursday that Mayor Todd Gloria will not become chair of SANDAG because he was chosen to lead California’s bipartisan Big City Mayors coalition.

Gloria endorsed San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas to become chair, and will back Elo-Rivera as vice-chair.

The moves will place two influential Democratic lawmakers at the top level of SANDAG, which has recently faced criticism from Republican lawmakers in rural parts of the county.

“SANDAG plays a pivotal role to our region’s economic development, sustainability, housing and equity for residents and I hope to help the board find the best bath forward for San Diego,” said Elo-Rivera.

Elo-Rivera has been a supporter of equitable land use and transportation solutions.

 The SANDAG board is made up of elected mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors who are appointed from each of the region’s 19 local governments.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

It wasn’t wedding bells that played

There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Emerson Elementary Has New Look Thanks to Makeover Backed by Bond Funds

One of Southcrest’s oldest elementary schools is celebrating its new facilities, thanks to the completion of major renovations. Emerson Elementary School students joined San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson, District D board trustee Richard Barrera, Principal Veronica Reyes, students, the community and other guests, including representatives from the San Diego Loyal soccer club, last week in dedicating the campus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy