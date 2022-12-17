Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno. “Julio is the man,” Kershaw […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno. “Obviously the Padres have made a ton […] The post Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman reveals truth bomb on Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit
The New York Yankees bolstered their rotation with one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game in Carlos Rodon, who inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Bronx Bombers. He was arguably the last top arm left on the open market and Brian Cashman managed to secure his signature. But as the Yanks GM pointed out on Thursday at Rodon’s introductory press conference, this wasn’t the first time the organization has shown serious interest in the southpaw.
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing
The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
Full details of Carlos Rodon’s $162 million Yankees contract, revealed
Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees recently agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million deal. Now, the full details of the contract and how much Rodon would be making per year during the duration of the deal have been revealed. Apparently, the deal includes a $5 million signing bonus...
Mets owner Steve Cohen’s spending spree highlights owners’ brazen collusion hypocrisy
The New York Mets are the talk of baseball after going all in to win with some key free agency pickups. However, many around MLB are astonished at owner Steve Cohen’s lavish spending to improve his team with additions like Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander and the re-signings of Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.
Why Orioles are primed to make trade following Dansby Swanson-Cubs deal
The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Cohen breaks silence on giving Carlos Correa $315 million after Giants deal fell apart
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to the New York Post to boast about signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. “We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told New York Post baseball columnist...
