Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
Jeff Green (back) available for Denver's Tuesday matchup versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (back) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green will be active after the Nuggets' veteran was listed as questionable with a back injury. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
LaFleur: Green Bay's A.J. Dillon clears concussion protocol on Tuesday
According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon cleared concussion protocol on Monday and Tuesday. After leaving Week 15's game with concussion symptoms, Dillon was able to clear protocol twice. If Dillon can practice in full , expect the 24-year old to suit up versus a Miami Dolphins' defense giving up 21.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as estimated DNP on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. While the Saints did not practice on Tuesday, Olave's estimated absence with a hamstring injury is noteworthy. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more volume versus a Cleveland Browns' team allowing 26.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Olave is unable to suit up.
Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 regular season
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) will miss the rest of the 2022 regular season. Duvernay has been placed on the injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury during Tuesday's practice. Expect Demarcus Robinson to play a lead role among Baltimore's wideouts going forward. For Week 16's matchup...
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (calf) limited during Tuesday's practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurst's limited session is a positive development after he was sidelined two games with a calf ailment. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps in Week 16's matchup versus a New England Patriots' defense ranked 23rd (10.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Hurst is inactive.
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
