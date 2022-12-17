ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Forest Park Review

First United Church of Christ disbands after 167-year run

Last Sunday Elder Mike Crawford said the words the 35 people assembled in the basement worship area in the building at 1000 Elgin knew were coming for a long time: “We declare that it [our congregation] is no longer the First United Church of Christ of Forest Park and is now disbanded.”
FOREST PARK, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Santa Claus Blasting Cigs on the Holiday Train

CHICAGO – As smoking on CTA trains reaches an all-time high, CTA officials are racking their brains to find a cause for it all. In recent weeks, though, the issue appears to have reached an unprecedented level of celebrity, as jolly old Saint Nicholas himself has been spotted lighting up a dart on the Holiday Train.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates

(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

More chaos on Roosevelt

Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather

An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans, forcing a flurry of closures. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

This holiday season, Brookfield trustees give the gift of land

Four Brookfield homeowners received an early Christmas present courtesy of the Brookfield Village Board earlier this month, and it would have made Lucy Van Pelt green with envy, because it what was she always wanted – real estate. Village trustees voted unanimously at their Dec. 12 meeting to vacate...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Guatemalan fast-food eatery eyes Cermak Road location

North Riverside is apparently one of the more than 100 locations in the United States where a Guatemala-based fast-food chain is looking to expand its presence in the coming year. Pollo Campero, an all-chicken restaurant chain which sells fried and grilled chicken meals, sandwiches and empanadas, has submitted a petition...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
panoramanow.com

How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago tow ordinance is not putting the brakes on rogue towers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "For us, it was either pay our rent and our bills or try and get this car out," Jonnie Zing said as he described the dilemma his family faced as of mid-December. After an accident, the Zings became victims of a tow truck company operating without a license to tow vehicles in the city of Chicago.The accident happened right before Thanksgiving. For more than a month, the Zings have been negotiating with the tow company and their insurer over the price to pay to get the keys back. The towing bill, which Zing claims was blank when he signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.

Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Hate crimes on the rise in Illinois, but there are gaps in reporting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Anti-Defamation League believes hate crimes are happening more often, even when there’s a lack of reporting and data. Hate crimes nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, with 56 hate crimes reported in 2020, and 91 in 2021 in Illinois. However, within that increased number are also large gaps in the data. Chicago, for instance, didn’t report a single hate crime for the entirety of 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow

The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
CHICAGO, IL
beltmag.com

The Relics of Morton Grove, Illinois

All Saints Parish has a special status within the Catholic church because of the massive collection of relics that adorn its walls, vestibules, and nooks. All Saints Parish (formerly St. Martha Church) in Morton Grove, Illinois sits on a quiet tree-lined suburban street on the outskirts of Chicago. The late mid-century brick building looks more like a community center than a church, which is fitting since it was built and designed in 1960 to function as both. On the inside, a large crucifix and an altar are situated to one side, facing chairs that can be moved out of the way to accommodate a basketball game or other community event. Despite its humble origins, All Saints Parish has a special status within the Catholic church because of the massive collection of relics that adorn its walls, vestibules, and nooks. Known as The Shrine of All Saints, it’s home to over 3,000 relics and is the second largest Catholic relic collection in the United States behind only Pittsburgh’s St. Anthony’s Chapel.
MORTON GROVE, IL

