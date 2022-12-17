All Saints Parish has a special status within the Catholic church because of the massive collection of relics that adorn its walls, vestibules, and nooks. All Saints Parish (formerly St. Martha Church) in Morton Grove, Illinois sits on a quiet tree-lined suburban street on the outskirts of Chicago. The late mid-century brick building looks more like a community center than a church, which is fitting since it was built and designed in 1960 to function as both. On the inside, a large crucifix and an altar are situated to one side, facing chairs that can be moved out of the way to accommodate a basketball game or other community event. Despite its humble origins, All Saints Parish has a special status within the Catholic church because of the massive collection of relics that adorn its walls, vestibules, and nooks. Known as The Shrine of All Saints, it’s home to over 3,000 relics and is the second largest Catholic relic collection in the United States behind only Pittsburgh’s St. Anthony’s Chapel.

