Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to UNC in the Jumpman Invitational
In the first iteration of the Jumpman Invitational, the Michigan Wolverines lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 80-76. After starting off the year ranked No. 1 in country, UNC is now unranked after losing to Iowa State, falling to Alabama in a four-overtime affair, and coming up short against Indiana. The Tar Heels still have some of the most star power in college basketball, and should win at least a couple games come March Madness.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina
Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
Maize n Brew
Michigan struggles defensively in 80-76 loss to North Carolina
In the last of the Michigan Wolverines’ neutral-site games for the 2022-23 season, they couldn’t capitalize on a first-half lead and ultimately fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 80-76. Here’s how it all went down. First half. Despite the Tar Heels jumping...
Maize n Brew
The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period
The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star CB Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up a huge addition to their 2023 class, as four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill just announced his commitment to the program during the opening day of the early signing period. Hill has been one of the recruits in the 2023 class...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list. Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star WR Karmello English commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines filled out the wide receiver position in their 2023 class today when Central (AL) four-star Karmello English committed to the Wolverines. English chose Michigan over Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State. He had been committed to Auburn from July to September but opened up his recruitment after they had early season struggles.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Maize n Brew
Reacts Survey: Checking the confidence meter of Michigan fans heading into the Fiesta Bowl
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In 2021, it felt like the Michigan Wolverines reached their apogee in the 2021 Big...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL
It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
Maize n Brew
Three 2023 signees who could contribute early at Michigan
On their way to their second Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth in a row this season, Michigan gained contributions from several true freshmen. Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Colston Loveland are just a few examples of first-year players making a big difference. Next season, the Wolverines will...
MSU recruiting class projected to be best in school history
Michigan State is projected to sign its best overall class in history.
Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to place a heavy emphasis on adding talent from the transfer portal, and the Spartans stuck again on Wednesday when former Liberty defensive tackle Dre Butler committed to MSU. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will provide Michigan State with size, depth and experience and a...
BREAKING: Michigan State lands wide receiver commit on eve of Signing Day
Just hours away from the early signing period, Michigan State football has added to its 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday evening, three-star Houston (Texas) Klein Cain High School wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced his commitment to the Spartans, choosing MSU over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt. According to the 247Sports...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Comments / 0