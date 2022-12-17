ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to UNC in the Jumpman Invitational

In the first iteration of the Jumpman Invitational, the Michigan Wolverines lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 80-76. After starting off the year ranked No. 1 in country, UNC is now unranked after losing to Iowa State, falling to Alabama in a four-overtime affair, and coming up short against Indiana. The Tar Heels still have some of the most star power in college basketball, and should win at least a couple games come March Madness.
ANN ARBOR, MI
binghamtonhomepage.com

Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina

Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan struggles defensively in 80-76 loss to North Carolina

In the last of the Michigan Wolverines’ neutral-site games for the 2022-23 season, they couldn’t capitalize on a first-half lead and ultimately fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 80-76. Here’s how it all went down. First half. Despite the Tar Heels jumping...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period

The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star CB Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up a huge addition to their 2023 class, as four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill just announced his commitment to the program during the opening day of the early signing period. Hill has been one of the recruits in the 2023 class...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day

Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list. Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star WR Karmello English commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines filled out the wide receiver position in their 2023 class today when Central (AL) four-star Karmello English committed to the Wolverines. English chose Michigan over Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State. He had been committed to Auburn from July to September but opened up his recruitment after they had early season struggles.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL

It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three 2023 signees who could contribute early at Michigan

On their way to their second Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth in a row this season, Michigan gained contributions from several true freshmen. Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Colston Loveland are just a few examples of first-year players making a big difference. Next season, the Wolverines will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI

