Rosalía brought her edgy style to the stage while performing in Paris this week. On Wednesday, the “Catalina” singer performed in France, as seen in a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, Rosalía wore a black and light tan paneled bodysuit beneath a matching cropped leather jacket. Completing her outfit was a matching miniskirt, featuring a flap silhouette that was cinched with a buckled waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) “Being a popstar never lasts you but this tour I’ll always carry in the heart LOS MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR IS OVER radeTHANK YOU THANK...
