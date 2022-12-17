ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Batum still proving doubters in NBA, France wrong on retirement

LOS ANGELES, CA – When the name, ‘Nicolas Batum,’ pops up in NBA circles, there’s an influx of admiration and praise for him. The versatile forward out of France is known as one of the best 3-and-D wings in today’s NBA with a tremendous European basketball resume. While he may have found a home with the Clippers, he’s just two years removed from wholeheartedly believing his basketball career was over.
France condemns racist attack on Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus players

The French Football Federation isn’t letting the racist and hateful comments directed towards Kylian Mbappe and other members of the France national football team just slide. For those not in the know, Mbappe and teammates Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse following France’s World Cup finals defeat to Argentina. France […] The post France condemns racist attack on Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook

For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
RUMOR: DeMar DeRozan trade request could be on horizon if Bulls don’t turn things around, per execs

The Chicago Bulls have won two in a row but overall, it’s been a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit at 13-18 and the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are struggling to find chemistry on the court. That’s already led to speculation of the Bulls possibly blowing it up […] The post RUMOR: DeMar DeRozan trade request could be on horizon if Bulls don’t turn things around, per execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter

Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations

Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam leaves NBA Twitter in awe with 52-point outburst to snap Knicks’ win streak

The Toronto Raptors have been mired in a bit of a slump as of late. They entered their Wednesday night clash against the New York Knicks as owners of the league’s current longest losing streak. In contrast, the Knicks had won eight in a row to that point. But Pascal Siakam doesn’t care about what’s happened over the past few weeks. He put his foot down, in Madison Square Garden, no less, and led the Raptors to a much-needed victory.
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident

The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron, KD, Steph, Luka, and Giannis

New Flex NBA products have just arrived. Check out how much these new Flexagons can add to your collection and up your chances of winning some Flex competitions, featuring some of today’s greatest like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, as well as new draft picks that will serve as the future of the League.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards

Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season

When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
