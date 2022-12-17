Read full article on original website
‘Never Have I Ever’: Jeff Garlin Joins Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Rom-Com
In his first casting since leaving The Goldbergs in December 2021, Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever for the show’s fourth and final season. According to Deadline, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star will portray the character of Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.
Aaron Paul legally changes family's names
Aaron Paul and his family have successfully changed their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name last month. The couple also made a request to change their seven-month-old son's name...
Allison Holker Boss posts for the first time since husband tWitch's death: 'Oh how my heart aches'
Editor's note: If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK, text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Allison Holker Boss shared a photo of herself with late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss to Instagram on Wednesday, one week after his death by suicide. "My ONE and ONLY," she...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”
Tori Spelling rushed to hospital after 'hard time breathing'
Tori Spelling was rushed to hospital with breathing issues. The 49-year-old star took to Instagram from her hospital bed after being admitted for having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness". Tori also admitted she had been "low on oxygen", and she hit out at those who...
Even the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Cast Was Surprised by Its Twists & Turns (VIDEO)
On December 14, the search officially began for a priceless — and still unexplained — artifact in the first two episodes of Disney+‘s National Treasure: Edge of History. And while there is still much to be revealed about the aforementioned item that wound up in the hands of nascent treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and her crew, we do know a few things about what’s up.
