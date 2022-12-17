BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana returns to Assembly Hall for the first time in nearly two weeks for a matchup against the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday. The Hoosiers have lost three of their last four games to Rutgers, Arizona and Kansas, each by 12 or more points away from home. Two home games against Elon and Kennesaw State allow Indiana a chance to learn from recent losses before Big Ten play restarts on Jan. 5 at Iowa.

