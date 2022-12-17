Read full article on original website
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
GV Wire
Former FUSD Trustee Breaks Silence Over $3,500 Wine & Dine Allegations
Former Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic, who is being investigated by the California Fair Political Practices Commission over whether he improperly reported a dinner gift from Superintendent Bob Nelson, said Friday that he was never told Nelson had established a fixed price meal when he ordered expensive bottles of wine and $145 Wagyu steaks for himself and his plus-one guest.
thesungazette.com
Hipolito Cerros becomes Lindsay’s youngest Mayor
LINDSAY – Fresh out of university, councilman Hipolito Angel Cerros will continue to have his hands full this year as he takes on the role as mayor of Lindsay. At the Dec. 13 Lindsay City Council meeting, mayor pro tem Cerros was appointed to the position of mayor after being nominated by council member Rosaena Sanchez. He was voted in unanimously and at the age of 24 will be Lindsay’s youngest mayor to serve on the council. Amid earning his bachelor’s degree and interning for former California State Senator Melissa Hurtado, Cerros also earned a spot on Lindsay’s city council in 2020. Just two years later, Cerros received the ceremonial position as the Mayor of Lindsay.
yourcentralvalley.com
goldrushcam.com
Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
beckerspayer.com
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
Kettleman City, Calif. Could Have a Pesticide Problem — Here's Why
Pollution is a huge problem for so many cities and people all over the world. Issues including unsafe drinking water and toxic fumes can cause all kinds of health issues in a given area. Unfortunately, this looks to be the case for Kettleman City in California. Over the years, many...
Almond farmers face unprecedented challenges due to drought, supply chain issues
California produces 80 percent of the world's almonds but this year production decreased. One grower says not only did the drought and supply chain issues factor in but also inflation.
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
Emergency rooms inundated; doctors ask the public to help ease patient load
From RSV to flu cases, local hospitals are seeing hundreds of patients per day, and they are asking the public not to go to the emergency room unless they absolutely have to.
GV Wire
Fresno End-Around for Slow PG&E Hook-ups? Generators
Fresno has come up with a temporary fix for delivering electricity to new developments when PG&E fails to provide timely hook-ups. “These changes will aid commercial uses and help some homebuilders who are in limbo as they await power.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Mayor Jerry Dyer announced...
KMJ
Firefighters Help Change Lightbulbs On 40ft High Church Cross In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
KMJ
Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
actionnews5.com
Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM
PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found. The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found. Arriving officers...
