LINDSAY – Fresh out of university, councilman Hipolito Angel Cerros will continue to have his hands full this year as he takes on the role as mayor of Lindsay. At the Dec. 13 Lindsay City Council meeting, mayor pro tem Cerros was appointed to the position of mayor after being nominated by council member Rosaena Sanchez. He was voted in unanimously and at the age of 24 will be Lindsay’s youngest mayor to serve on the council. Amid earning his bachelor’s degree and interning for former California State Senator Melissa Hurtado, Cerros also earned a spot on Lindsay’s city council in 2020. Just two years later, Cerros received the ceremonial position as the Mayor of Lindsay.

LINDSAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO