Cleveland, OH

Browns Injury Alert: Jadeveon Clowney heads to locker room early vs. Ravens

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
As the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens take the game into halftime, one member of the defense got a head start as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went into the locker room. It has been determined that Clowney is being evaluated for a head injury. There has been no announcement if he will be able to return in this one.

If Clowney cannot return, expect a lot of Alex Wright and Chase Winovich opposite of Myles Garrett the rest of the way out. This has unfortunately been a theme of Clowney’s time in Cleveland and career as he has struggled to avoid the injury bug.

