ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2Jzw_0jmMqs6o00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is spreading the word of an alfalfa cube recall. The product has made some horses sick, the FDA said.

Horse owners are being warned not to use alfalfa cubes with date codes 111222, 11322, 11422, 11522, and 11622. This product was recalled on December 16.

The cubes are sold in a white and tan plastic bag with a green label that holds 50 lbs. The product has been sold in New Mexico. Therefore, New Mexico horse owners should check their feed.

ABQ nonprofit struggles with inflation this Christmas

Other states affected by this recall include Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The FDA said they’re aware that 98 horses from Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas have shown neurologic symptoms. Authorities said at least 45 of those horses died or were euthanized due to their declining health.

The symptoms of the illnesses are associated with botulism. However, more testing is being done to determine if this is what’s affecting the horses.

What happened?

While it’s not known what exactly happened, the FDA explained that the cubes may contain fur and animal tissues that merged into the product during harvesting. The FDA said some people reported a foul odor coming from the product, and the bacterium that is linked to botulism is known for being present in animal carcasses.

What to watch for?

The FDA said the reported systems coincide with neurologic illnesses like muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swelling, difficulty standing, weakness, agitation, decreased tongue tone, or collapsing.

If a horse is experiencing these issues and consumed the cubes, the FDA is advising owners to contact their veterinarians.

Story continues below:

What do I do if I have this product?

If you find out you have this recalled food, you are asked by the FDA to put the product in a secure container and throw it away in a covered trash can or dumpster.

It’s also recommended to clean any area the alfalfa cubes were kept. Specific cleaning instructions can be found on the FDA’s website.

Wearing gloves and a face mask is preferred during discarding and cleaning.

If you have this brand of alfalfa cubes and can’t tell the date code on the packaging, officials said to be safe and throw away the product.

The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported, and testing is being conducted to determine what may have contaminated the cubes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Lee Schrand
4d ago

so sorry, it's sad to see our animals sick from outside sources. learn to buy from the farmer

Reply
4
Related
KRQE News 13

How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
COLORADO STATE
livability.com

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico AG announces multi-million dollar opioid settlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general announced a $132 million opioid settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Albertsons. The money will fund state and local communities’ efforts to curb opioid use. AG Hector Balderas says his office has netted nearly $370 million in the past year toward those efforts in the state. Over the next […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces

Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff

The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rmef.org

New Mexico Issues Poached Elk Alert

Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. We need your help identifying any individuals or information you may know...
NEW MEXICO STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know

New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
livability.com

Working is a Breeze in New Mexico

Renewable energy powers homes and businesses, and the economy in New Mexico. New Mexico has paved the way forward for a diverse renewable energy industry. The state ranks second in the U.S. for solar energy potential and in the top 10 for wind energy potential. The wind industry is growing,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy