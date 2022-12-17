ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Injury Alert: John Johnson III questionable to return with thigh injury

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
After losing one starter on the defensive side of the ball already in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns may now be without another. Safety John Johnson III has left the game with a thigh injury and has been given the questionable designation for the rest of this game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ronnie Harrison has now stepped in for Johnson III in the Cleveland secondary. They have already created two turnovers in the second half, including a Denzel Ward interception, so can the defense step up again in the fourth quarter of this game to close it out against the Ravens?

