WATCH: Denzel Ward picks off Tyler Huntley to start second half

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
As the Baltimore Ravens were driving to start the second half, the Cleveland Browns get a huge takeaway in the redzone as cornerback Denzel Ward picked off Tyler Huntley. With a 6-3 lead, this was a huge play for the defense that will already be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney the rest of the way out in the one.

Can the Browns play spoilers against the Ravens as they play for pride down this last stretch of four games to end the 2022 season? With just under eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Browns are in a position to win this game against the Ravens.

