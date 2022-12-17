NORFOLK, Neb. -- High winds and chilly weather is expected to hit Nebraska this week, and the Department of Transportation is getting ready for it. On Tuesday, News Channel Nebraska talked with Tim Koenig, the district operations maintenance manager at Nebraska Department of Transportation District 3. Koenig said starting Wednesday night, winds as high as 30-50 miles per hour and cold temperatures in the single digits will begin to hit the northeast region of Nebraska. Cold weather and the wind are Koenig's biggest concerns heading into the rest of the week, as low temperatures can create problems for cars and worsen conditions on the road.

