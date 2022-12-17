Read full article on original website
Extreme wind chills with blowing snow Thursday
Thursday will be a brutal day for anyone needing to brave the cold or travel. Temperatures are not going to get above 0° at any point throughout the day, and high temperatures will still be several degrees below zero. Winds will be one of the driving factors to keep conditions miserable and, at times, dangerous to be about.
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
Winter storm through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A WIND CHILL WARNING (in pink below) is in place for all of Nebraska through Saturday. Actual temperatures will already be well below zero, and with a gusty north to northwest wind, the wind chill will range from 45 to 55 below zero. It won’t...
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Winter storm headed our way
Above: Winter Weather Advisory (purple) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon, then 1-2″ of snow by Thursday. LOTS of wind and very cold by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Winter Storm Warning (dark pink) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible...
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
Life-threatening temps, wind chills impact western Neb. Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop Wednesday night rapidly, falling 30 degrees over a three-hour period, as a polar cold front will plunge overnight lows on Wednesday to -19, and a high on Thursday of -5. Light snow with less than...
Colder Tuesday, but conditions worsen Wednesday
As the “quiet before the storm”, Tuesday will still be very cold. However, a lot of sunshine and some clouds will be mixing into our day with high temperatures barely making it into the mid to upper teens. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures were barely above zero, but wind chills were already 10-15° below zero.
NDOT prepares for cold weather, high winds, potential snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- High winds and chilly weather is expected to hit Nebraska this week, and the Department of Transportation is getting ready for it. On Tuesday, News Channel Nebraska talked with Tim Koenig, the district operations maintenance manager at Nebraska Department of Transportation District 3. Koenig said starting Wednesday night, winds as high as 30-50 miles per hour and cold temperatures in the single digits will begin to hit the northeast region of Nebraska. Cold weather and the wind are Koenig's biggest concerns heading into the rest of the week, as low temperatures can create problems for cars and worsen conditions on the road.
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us...
Winter weather could be severe this week
NEBRASKA -- Weather experts are telling Nebraskans to prepare for a potentially brutal week of winter weather. Winter storm watches have been issued for dozens of counties in central and eastern Nebraska. Forecasters say as of now, it's too early to be talking about exact numbers, but officials with the...
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Weather Why: What is the polar vortex?
DES MOINES, Iowa — When arctic air moves into Central Iowa, you may often hear about the polar vortex. But the polar vortex is always around, it just tends to affect the Midwest more in the winter. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains what the polar vortex is and its connection to the jet stream.
Brutal Forecast Will Bring Travel Delays Before Christmas
Did you have a ticket to visit family for Christmas?. Traveling during the holidays is always hard just because of the number of people trying to get home. Now, let's toss in a major winter storm that will paralyze many important hubs around the nation. Freezing rain, heavy snow, brutal...
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
