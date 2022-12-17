ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Deshaun Watson and Donovan Peoples-Jones connect for six

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dq3CP_0jmMqlAx00

The Cleveland Browns have now jumped out to a two-score lead over the Baltimore Ravens as quarterback Deshaun Watson connects with wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half. The Browns were able to capitalize off of a much-needed turnover forced by cornerback Denzel Ward.

With plenty of time left in this game against the Ravens, the Browns lead by a score of 13-3 in the third quarter. Can they play spoilers down the stretch as they look to dash the playoff dreams of other contenders? This one is shaping up in the favor of the Browns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on Jaycee Horn's Pro Bowl snub: Sometimes, it's about popularity

Did Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn get snubbed from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? Yeah, probably. But that doesn’t change how interim head coach Steve Wilks sees him. On Wednesday night, the second-year defender was named a third alternate for the upcoming all-star festivities—which seems like a bit of a slight considering the phenomenal breakout campaign he’s currently on. So when asked if he feels like Horn was robbed of an actual selection, Wilks spoke to the value the 23-year-old has brought and will continue to bring to the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can the Saints be officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16?

The New Orleans Saints are hanging on by a thread. And there’s a scenario where they fall off the cliff altogether. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take care of business against the Arizona Cardinals this week and if the Saints lose to the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans will be eliminated from the playoffs. Their only path to the postseason lies in winning the NFC South, and this elimination scenario takes that possibility off the table.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals worked out 2 QBs, 2 WRs, 2 DBs

The Arizona Cardinals have been active in trying out and evaluating players not on their roster. This week was no exception. They brought in six players on Tuesday for tryouts, one of whom they signed. They brought in two quarterbacks, two receivers and two defensive backs. Check out who they...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski is admittedly bored, but an NFL return isn't on the agenda

Boredom is beginning to set in for former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after retiring from football. There’s always the opportunity to return to the NFL. But how much of an impact could he really have at this point? That whole dream of him throwing on the red cape and flying in to save Tom Brady and the flailing Tampa Bay Buccaneers is dead and gone this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Harrison Butker respond to Dustin Colquitt's criticism of Tommy Townsend

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to get to the bottom of the inconsistency in their kicking operation. Field goals and extra points haven’t come as easily for Harrison Butker this season for a variety of reasons. Some feel it’s still lingering effects of his early-season injury. Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes it’s simply a slump that Butker needs to work through. One former Chiefs player who has done the job pointed to the holder as the problem.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy