New York Post

I destroyed my boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his family for the first time

This houseguest’s attempt at a good first impression went down the toilet. A woman from Vancouver, Canada, has prompted face-palm reactions among followers online after sharing the time she broke her boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his parents for the first time. The video of her “embarrassing” bathroom fiasco, which she filmed from the loo right after the crap-ocalypse, currently boasts over 2.9 million views on TikTok. “I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little,” the culprit Kennedy Calwell, 26, told Jam Press of the mishap, which occurred while...
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Luther’ Movie Gets Official Title ‘The Fallen Sun’ (PHOTOS)

New details are out about the movie which brings Idris Elba back as John Luther, this time on Netflix. The streaming service has announced an official title — Luther: The Fallen Sun — as well as released new photos for the film premiering in March 2023. It will have been about four years (depending on if you watched in the UK or US) since we last saw Elba in the role in the Season 5 finale — when Luther was arrested and Ruth Wilson’s Alice may or may not have died. Check out the images above and below.

