The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
WPFO
Cruiser reportedly damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- Two months after the Ellsworth police chief and city manager rear-ended a vehicle while driving a cruiser, the police car still needs $8,600 in repairs, according to the deputy chief. The 2022 Ford cruiser was damaged on Oct. 12 on its passenger side when Glenn Moshier,...
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
wabi.tv
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
wabi.tv
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
wabi.tv
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
wabi.tv
Holiday storm could impact Bangor flights
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traveling out of Bangor International Airport this holiday season?. There’s some things you need to know related to this week’s major storm. Although the high wind speeds and rain aren’t hitting Maine until Friday, officials say to check all your connecting flights. They...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′09″...
wabi.tv
Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
wabi.tv
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Near record travel expected over the holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. AAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of more than 3.5% over last year.
wabi.tv
First responders train in simulated Emergency Casuality Care
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency worked with the Dirigo Readiness Resource group for a training simulation Tuesday. Held at EMCC, first responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care. The 2-day course is held twice a year and brings together different branches of first...
wabi.tv
12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
