Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Why is Nick Foles starting for Colts? Jeff Saturday turns to new QB1 vs. Chargers as latest twist in Indy's bizarre season
Matt Ryan's time as the Colts' starter has come to an end. Again. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday that Ryan would no longer be starting for the Colts after their historic loss to the Vikings in Week 15. Instead, Indianapolis will roll with Nick Foles as its starter.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16
Trevor Lawrence has arrived. "The Prince that was Promised" had a disappointing rookie season in which he led the league in interceptions during a tumultuous year in Jacksonville, marred in part by the chaotic coaching tenure of Urban Meyer. But lately, the Jaguars are seeing the upside that led to...
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 17: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks
Merry Christmas, fantasy football friends! If you're reading this, you most likely advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Congrats! But the work you do right now could be the most important of your entire season. More often than not, the ones who take down fantasy titles are the ones who prepare not just for the current matchup but also for the potential matchup the following weekend. Our Week 17 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the top prospective streams for Week 17 — guys like Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks -- who could be added as free agents right now ahead of next week's waiver buzz.
Sporting News
When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets
The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Sporting News
Bulls 2023 first-round pick, explained: How 2021 trade for Nikola Vucevic impacts Magic in NBA Draft
Bulls fans are starting to hit the panic button, and rightfully so. Through the first 30 games of the 2022-23 season, Chicago sits at 12-18 and is on the outside looking in on the Play-In Tournament. Not the playoffs — the Play-In. With three former All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan,...
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss among potential breakouts
In the most crucial weeks of the fantasy football season, it can take just one breakout performance from an under-the-radar player to lead your team to victory. Whether you're looking for an injury fill-in or a waiver-wire add that can outproduce one of your underachieving starters with a bad matchup, our Week 16 sleeper picks, including Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss could be the difference in whether you can set your lineup another week.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson, by the numbers: How top two picks in 2021 NFL Draft stack up against each other
There was little doubt a year ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft that Trevor Lawrence would be selected first overall. The Jets and Jaguars eventually battled for the No. 1 pick, but after New York won two of its last three games in 2020, it was Jacksonville that had the chance to draft a quarterback many considered to be one of the best prospects in recent memory.
Sporting News
Jets vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 16 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Jets host the Jaguars to open a critical Week 16 of the 2022 NfL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), both teams will try to strengthen their playoff hopes. New York is 7-7, tied with division rival New England and a full game...
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence stats: How Jaguars QB has lived up to No. 1 overall draft pick billing in 2022
The hype around Trevor Lawrence when he entered the league was almost unprecedented. Since high school, he has been billed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, and was viewed as the no-doubt, slam-dunk first overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie year was a bit of...
Sporting News
Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB 'very likely' out for the season with right ankle injury
It appears that the Titans will have to battle for the AFC South crown without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. ESPN reports that Tannehill will "very likely" miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in the Titans' 17-14 loss to the Chargers. Tannehill's injury occurred when Khalil...
Sporting News
What if the Jets had drafted Trevor Lawrence? How history would have changed with NY landing No. 1 pick
The NFL is a league of what-ifs. No one knows this better than your friendly neighborhood Jets fan. The organization's history is riddled with them: What if they had drafted Dan Marino instead of Ken O'Brien in 1983? What if they had drafted Warren Sapp instead of Kyle Brady in 1995? What if Vinny Testaverde had never torn his ACL in 1998?
Sporting News
National Signing Day: Rumor of big-time QB flip on has Twitter sending Arch Manning everywhere
National Signing Day might be by headlined by a major surprise. According to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, there is "going to be a big-time QB flipping" on Wednesday. "It's going to be a wild ride," Wasserman added in a tweet late Tuesday. Wasserman offered enough details to set social media...
Sporting News
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jaguars-Jets single-game tournaments
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go on the road to play Zach Wilson and the Jets on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 16. This prime-time matchup has a lot of playoff implications, as the Jaguars are a game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South, and the Jets are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two spots in the AFC. Even though the weather won't be great for Thursday's matchup, NFL DFS players will still have a lot of intriguing players to pick from as they put together their FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News
Jets vs. Jaguars weather updates: Heavy rain, wind in forecast for NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The Jaguars enter "Thursday Night Football" banking Trevor Lawrence's arm beating a stingy Jets defense. If the weather conditions are as bad as currently forecast, it may not be that simple. These AFC contenders won't just be battling each other. Heavy rain and intense wind gusts are being predicted for...
