Minneapolis, MN

Sporting News

Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 17: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks

Merry Christmas, fantasy football friends! If you're reading this, you most likely advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Congrats! But the work you do right now could be the most important of your entire season. More often than not, the ones who take down fantasy titles are the ones who prepare not just for the current matchup but also for the potential matchup the following weekend. Our Week 17 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the top prospective streams for Week 17 — guys like Russell Wilson, Zack Moss, and Treylon Burks -- who could be added as free agents right now ahead of next week's waiver buzz.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets

The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Sporting News

Week 16 Fantasy Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss among potential breakouts

In the most crucial weeks of the fantasy football season, it can take just one breakout performance from an under-the-radar player to lead your team to victory. Whether you're looking for an injury fill-in or a waiver-wire add that can outproduce one of your underachieving starters with a bad matchup, our Week 16 sleeper picks, including Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss could be the difference in whether you can set your lineup another week.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson, by the numbers: How top two picks in 2021 NFL Draft stack up against each other

There was little doubt a year ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft that Trevor Lawrence would be selected first overall. The Jets and Jaguars eventually battled for the No. 1 pick, but after New York won two of its last three games in 2020, it was Jacksonville that had the chance to draft a quarterback many considered to be one of the best prospects in recent memory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jaguars-Jets single-game tournaments

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go on the road to play Zach Wilson and the Jets on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 16. This prime-time matchup has a lot of playoff implications, as the Jaguars are a game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South, and the Jets are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two spots in the AFC. Even though the weather won't be great for Thursday's matchup, NFL DFS players will still have a lot of intriguing players to pick from as they put together their FanDuel single-game lineup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

