Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Former Cavalier J.R. Smith goes shirtless in pregame guitar smash

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have had a pregame tradition of having legends to the city do a hype routine to get the crowd ready. Current Cleveland Cavaliers like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have made sightings, but this afternoon, NBA champion J.R. Smith got his shot to smash the pregame guitar. And he did so in classic J.R. Smith fashion.

Known for going shirtless at the Cavaliers’ championship parade, it has become part of Smith’s identity. Even in the cold, Smith ripped his jersey off to smash the guitar as only Smith could. As the Browns look to take down the Baltimore Ravens, they at least had a legend lead them off.

