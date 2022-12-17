WATCH: Browns block a Justin Tucker field goal to keep score 13-3

The Cleveland Browns have not been known for their defense or their special teams performances this season. However, in a close 13-3 game against the Baltimore Ravens, both of these units have stood tall as the Browns look to play spoilers. The latest notch on their belt? A blocked Justin Tucker field goal to keep this one a two-score game.

The offense has found some success in this game as well, and another touchdown might put a cap on this game. Can Deshaun Watson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb, and company ice this game away for the Browns? In the fourth quarter, the Browns have a firm grasp on this game.