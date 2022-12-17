BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — This time a year ago, nobody knew for sure if Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers was going to play football again. He had suffered his second major knee injury, a torn ACL on his right knee, late in the regular season. That injury came on the heels of a torn MCL on his left knee that kept him out of action until late in his sophomore season.

