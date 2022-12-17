Browns Injury Update: Jadeveon Clowney ruled OUT with head injury vs. Ravens

After leaving the game right before the end of the first half, Jadeveon Clowney has now been ruled out for the rest of this game against the Baltimore Ravens with a head injury. For a defense that is already putrid against the run, the Cleveland Browns cannot afford to lose their best run defender.

Rookie Alex Wright started the second half opposite of Myles Garrett on the opening drive. He and Chase Winovich will rotate in relief of Clowney for the last 30 minutes in this matchup against the Ravens. Looking to build momentum down the stretch of the season, the Browns will need to rally back from this loss.