Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Will Fly From Bahamas to U.S. Wednesday to Face Criminal Charges
Sam Bankman-Fried is set to fly to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal charges tied to the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX. Doan Cleare, Bahamas' acting commissioner of corrections, confirmed that Bankman-Fried will head to the U.S. on federal aircraft following his third courtroom hearing this week. FTX...
Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
Two New York Men Arrested for Conspiring With Russians to Hack JFK Taxi System
Two New York men, Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman, allegedly worked with Russian hackers to break into JFK's taxi dispatch system so they could charge cabbies to cut the line. Taxi drivers typically have to wait hours for a fare but if they paid the defendants $10, they were able to skip the queue, federal prosecutors alleged.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Migrants journey across Rio Grande into the US as Texas increases military border presence: photos
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the Southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied b their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the U.S. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
How Maine lobstermen turned a ‘slap in the face’ from the White House into a policy victory
The Maine Lobstermen's Association is encouraged that a rider in the 2023 omnibus will temporarily curb a crippling regulation on its famous and historical industry.
House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say
The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
Jan. 6 Committee Sends DOJ Historic Criminal Referral of Trump Over Capitol Riot
The Jan. 6 select House committee voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and potential prosecution for trying to overturn the 2020 election. The criminal referral of Trump accuses him of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting...
U.S. Senate $1.66 trillion spending bill advances after immigration standoff
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A $1.66 trillion U.S. government spending bill, delayed by weeks of policy disagreements over immigration and overall levels of funding, was inching toward passage in the Senate on Thursday following a deal on amendments that would be debated.
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?
I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
