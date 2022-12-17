ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

MCNEESE ST. (3-10) Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44.
Orlando 116, Houston 110

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

NEW ORLEANS (3-8) Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
Bittinger's late bucket lifts Huskies over Cougars

BAKER, W.Va. — Derek Bittinger knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go and the defense got the final stop which allowed the Northern Huskies to escape Baker with a 52-49 victory over the East Hardy Cougars in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball match-up. It capped off a successful week for the Northern boys who also poured in convincing wins over Meyersdale last Friday and Hancock on Monday, making the Huskies 4-1 at the start of the holiday break.
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120.
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52

DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52.
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61

MAINE (6-6) Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Clayton 2-6 2-2 6, Tynes 9-14 1-2 19, Wright-McLeish 1-7 0-0 3, Juozapaitis 6-15 1-1 16, Filipovity 3-8 0-0 8, Turgut 1-3 1-1 3, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-6 61.
Indiana 117, Boston 112

INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

CHARLOTTE (105) Hayward 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-7 6-6 11, Plumlee 7-9 4-6 18, Ball 10-26 1-2 25, Oubre Jr. 4-15 4-5 13, Thor 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-15 4-4 16, Richards 3-3 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-2 0-0 3, Maledon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 105.
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10...
