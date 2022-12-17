ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy firefighters rescue 2 people from stuck elevator in downtown apartment building

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy fire crews helped rescue two people Saturday from a stuck elevator in a downtown apartment building.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 p.m. to The Whit Apartments at 307 N. Pennsylvania Street for the rescue.

Two 24-year-olds stuck inside the elevator were safely removed with the help of IFD firefighters. Photos from the incident can be seen below.

“The pair were unharmed and in good spirits,” IFD said in a tweet about the incident.

The two people were out of the elevator within an hour of IFD crews arriving, the tweet said.

