Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area
A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Police say the investigation points to the incident...
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.
theriver953.com
BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
theriver953.com
ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years
The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
Bay Net
P.G. County Deputy Sheriff Charged With Second-Degree Rape, Assault
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with Second-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Assault stemming from an allegation of sexual assault occurring on October 23, 2022. In September of 2022, the...
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
Franklin News Post
Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old
A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
TheBlue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force hasconcluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two adults. On Thursday, Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County. As a result of the arrests, 500 grams (5000 pills) of pressed fentanyl pills was seized along with a handgun. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $125,000. Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WUSA
Charges dropped against Fairfax County man previously accused of killing father
In October, 82-year-old Talat Hassanein was found dead in his home and his son was arrested. Months later, the charges have been dismissed.
mocoshow.com
Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
NBC Washington
‘That Was My World': 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Spotsylvania County Apartment
A 6-year-old girl was found dead Friday morning in a Spotsylvania County apartment while with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The couple – Cera Harper, 32, and Jonathan Copenhaven, 36 – were arrested on multiple felony charges, including child abuse or neglect, injuring the health of a child in one's custody, and possession of narcotics.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk to death, leading to the discovery of a pregnant woman's decomposing body in his apartment, has been found not competent to stand trial. Torrey Moore appeared in court Monday, facing charges of first-degree murder and use...
WDTV
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
