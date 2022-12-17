ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

theriver953.com

BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years

The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Drug task force nabs two for 5,000 doses of fentanyl and handgun possession charges

TheBlue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force hasconcluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two adults. On Thursday, Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County. As a result of the arrests, 500 grams (5000 pills) of pressed fentanyl pills was seized along with a handgun. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $125,000. Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDTV

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident

BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
BUNKER HILL, WV

