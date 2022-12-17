Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Michigan Football: 5 takeaways from Early National Signing Day
Michigan football made a splash on Early National Signing Day and here are five final takeaways for the Wolverines and the 2023 recruiting class. Early National Signing Day is in the books for Michigan football and it wound up being a really successful day for the Wolverines. Not only did...
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star athlete, commits to Michigan despite leaving program out of top 5
Jyaire Hill pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. Well, except for Michigan that is. Hill committed to the Wolverines Wednesday during the Early Signing Period. The surprise in all this? Michigan wasn’t listed as 1 of his top 5 programs when announced earlier this week. A native of...
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
4-Star Wide Receiver, Kentucky Target Karmello English Commits to Michigan
Kentucky football misses out on adding another high-profile wide receiver prospect to its 2023 class. Karmello English — a 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City Central in Alabama — has announced his commitment to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama. English ...
BREAKING: Michigan State lands former Detroit Cass Tech running back from transfer portal
Michigan State football has landed a commitment from South Florida transfer tailback Jaren Mangham, the older brother of current Spartans' safety Jaden Mangham and a former product of Detroit Cass Tech High School. The elder Mangham announced his commitment to MSU via Twitter on Wednesday, in the midst of National...
wemu.org
EMU football getting first bowl win since 1987 could be 'turning point'
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eastern Michigan football team will take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. The Eagles are attempting to win a bowl game for the first time since 1987. When Chris Creighton took over as head coach in 2014, the Eagles were...
Nashville Predators: Three Positives from Win over Chicago Blackhawks
The Nashville Predators were coming off of a surprising home win on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, and came into last night’s game against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks with a big opportunity to keep that going. Fortunately for the Nashville Predators, they got the result they wanted, winning...
Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why
Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
nexttv.com
CBS News Detroit Set To Launch
DETROIT — The promos are rolling for CBS News Detroit, as WWJ launches its first full-fledged local news lineup in January. “Pardon our dust,” they begin. Owned by CBS, the station has hired news gatherers, including a lineup of embedded multimedia journalists, is building out the newsroom set, and is poised to launch.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
