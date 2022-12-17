Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Begging Police For Help, Family Says
TAYLORSVILLE, MS. — For more than 2 months, a mother in Mississippi has been living through an ongoing tragedy. Earlier in the fall, her son went missing under mysterious circumstances. Then, on November 3, 2022, pieces of a skeleton were discovered. They’re believed to be the remains of her son.
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Young woman is found dead with horrific injuries in a home in Sydney - with police launching an urgent investigation into the death
A 31-year-old woman has been found dead in a home in Sydney's west. Emergency services were called to a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and found a woman with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. NSW Police officers set up a crime scene and have begun an...
Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say
Eight teenage girls, as young as 13, are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in Toronto in what police are calling a deadly 'swarming' knife attack over a bottle of liquor.
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Couple arrested for travelling with 8-year-old daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
A couple have been arrested on a homicide warrant after driving from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter in a U-Haul trailer, police say.Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested on Thursday for homicide by abuse three months after the child died, according to a Mitchell Police Department Facebook post. The couple had earlier been charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child, according to Dakota News Now.A police report obtained by Dakota News Now, said the parents were arrested on Wednesday in Mitchell, South...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Toddler Found Alive in Apartment After His Mother and Grandfather Were Shot to Death
"She doesn't even have an enemy in this world. For somebody to take her life, you've got to be some demon or monster," Javonni Jenkins' cousin said after she and her father were shot to death A 2-year-old boy was found alive in a Chicago apartment after his mother and grandfather were fatally shot inside. Javonni Jenkins' co-workers became worried after she didn't show up for her Wednesday shift at Holy Cross Hospital. When Nicole Worth, a friend and colleague of Jenkins' called her via FaceTime, it...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Police find decomposing body of boy, 6, under floor in mother’s Arkansas house
Arkansas police found the decaying body of an abused 6-year-old boy buried beneath the hallway floor of his mother’s house Friday. Special agents made the gruesome discovery around 11 p.m. in Moro, a town about 70 miles east of Memphis, Tennessee. “Based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago,” the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said. The child’s sister, also 6 years old, who lived in the home was taken to the hospital with burns on her scalp, cops said. She is in stable condition The children’s mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan...
Woman Charged With Animal Abuse After Disturbing Horse Videos Go Viral
An equestrian trainer is now facing charges because of a video that went viral, which showed a horse being dragged by a vehicle. Last week, a video of a horse being dragged surfaced on social media. The circumstances surrounding the event are unknown, as is the type of vehicle involved. In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying “Good girl.”
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash
The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out
A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
