New Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein Arrives at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Sign Indicates Tribute Store Will Move to New Location in Universal Studios Florida
A new sign inside the Holiday Tribute Department Store at Universal Studios Florida points to the seasonal store moving from New York to Hollywood with its next iteration. The sign is a prop flyer on the counter at the exit of the store. This is where hints to future Tribute...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
WDW News Today
Themed Posters Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Queue at Universal Studios Florida
Now that Villain-Con Minion Blast has been officially announced to replace the retired Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, exterior theming is being added. We spotted themed posters in the queue today. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be an interactive attraction in which guests “blast your way to supervillain...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ Featuring Mario Kart & Pokémon to Debut in March at Universal Studios Japan
Around a year ago, Universal Studios Japan teased their new daytime “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which will feature units for Mario Kart and Pokémon, among others. Now, the park has finally announced the parade’s debut date!. Starting on March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy the “NO LIMIT!...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s Character Dining at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023
The buffet will finally return to Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023. The buffet is set to replace the family style on March 1, 2023. Character dining returned to the restaurant in 2020, and distancing requirements were lifted earlier this year. It’s unknown if the food...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/20/22 (Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens, Mr. DNA Plush, Gremlins Loungefly, Minions Lunar New Year Merchandise, and More)
Greetings from the Universal Orlando Resort during one of the busiest times of the year! The holidays are right around the corner, along with the crowds. It’s a chilly day, but we’re ready to hit the parks and see what’s new today. As soon as we arrived...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
WDW News Today
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
WDW News Today
Revenge of the Mummy Once Again Accepting Universal Express, Technical Rehearsal Signs Removed at Universal Studios Florida
Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida reopened in August after a lengthy eight month refurbishment, but today the attraction is finally accepting guests utilizing Universal Express once again!. Universal Express is a park ticket add-on that guests can purchase which allows them to skip the regular line at...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Princess Character Dining Returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom in 2023
Guests at the Magic Kingdom will be able to once again mingle with royalty at Cinderella’s Royal Table beginning February 28, 2023!. The restaurant has not offered meetings with the Disney Princess characters since it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Cinderella has made sporadic, distanced appearances at the restaurant since it reopened.
WDW News Today
Select Lightsaber Hilts 30% Off at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
You can feel the power of the force even more with these select discounted Lightsaber Hilts, which are currently 30% off at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Of the 15 different hilts that are available, four of them are currently...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: World of Color – One Will Have ‘Star Wars’ Segment Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu
The new World of Color — One nighttime spectacular is coming to Disney California Adventure on January 27, and it will reportedly feature a “Star Wars” segment. The “Star Wars” segment is reported to feature moments from the Skywalker Saga (yes, including the sequel trilogy) and “The Mandalorian.” Sources indicate there is an appearance from fan-favorite baby Grogu.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
At the beginning of October, Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for an unplanned extensive refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This week, it finally reopened!. The log wall at the entrance to the queue is now painted orange instead of the previous red color. This was the annual refurbishment...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said “And in a thrilling moment...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Walt Disney World Ticket Cards Debut, 50th Anniversary Designs Being Retired
The end is near for the 50th anniversary celebrations, and Walt Disney World is already retiring the golden designs. New character ticket designs are now available. The new designs have solid colored backgrounds, with “Walt Disney World” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in white at the top. These are being given to guests at the parks, and we assume also being used for Key to the World cards for resort guests.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes Look at ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ and More Scenes for New Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is the newest nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland park. It will debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Today, Disney released more details for the new show, including a behind the scenes look at some of the scenes and effects.
WDW News Today
Hollywood Tower Hotel Funko Pop! Featuring Golden Mickey Mouse Bellhop Coming Tomorrow to shopDisney
In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, a Hollywood Tower Hotel Funko! Pop, featuring a golden Mickey Mouse Bellhop, is scheduled to be released on shopDisney.com tomorrow, December 20. We first found this Disney-exclusive Funko Pop! in Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios earlier this fall.
Lea Michele & Darren Criss Reunite For Holiday ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — Watch
Former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited once again for a special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two take a scenic drive through New York City as they belt out some of their favorite holiday songs in a clip for the show’s holiday special. Funny Girl star Michele sings “Christmas in New York” and Criss performs “Christmas Dance,” both songs featured on their previous Christmas albums — Michele’s Christmas in the City, which was released in 2019, and Criss’ 2021 album A Very Darren Christmas. Both also have writing credits on...
WDW News Today
First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”
Comments / 0