ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein Arrives at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Kelly Osterman
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
WDW News Today

Themed Posters Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Queue at Universal Studios Florida

Now that Villain-Con Minion Blast has been officially announced to replace the retired Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, exterior theming is being added. We spotted themed posters in the queue today. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be an interactive attraction in which guests “blast your way to supervillain...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)

Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: World of Color – One Will Have ‘Star Wars’ Segment Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu

The new World of Color — One nighttime spectacular is coming to Disney California Adventure on January 27, and it will reportedly feature a “Star Wars” segment. The “Star Wars” segment is reported to feature moments from the Skywalker Saga (yes, including the sequel trilogy) and “The Mandalorian.” Sources indicate there is an appearance from fan-favorite baby Grogu.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Walt Disney World Ticket Cards Debut, 50th Anniversary Designs Being Retired

The end is near for the 50th anniversary celebrations, and Walt Disney World is already retiring the golden designs. New character ticket designs are now available. The new designs have solid colored backgrounds, with “Walt Disney World” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in white at the top. These are being given to guests at the parks, and we assume also being used for Key to the World cards for resort guests.
Deadline

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Reunite For Holiday ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — Watch

Former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited once again for a special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two take a scenic drive through New York City as they belt out some of their favorite holiday songs in a clip for the show’s holiday special. Funny Girl star Michele sings “Christmas in New York” and Criss performs “Christmas Dance,” both songs featured on their previous Christmas albums — Michele’s Christmas in the City, which was released in 2019, and Criss’ 2021 album A Very Darren Christmas. Both also have writing credits on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDW News Today

First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy