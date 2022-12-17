A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.

