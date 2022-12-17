ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati man in custody following police pursuit, standoff on I-71

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody following a pursuit and standoff with police on Interstate 71 on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to north I-71 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly near State Route 741.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
DAYTON, KY
Fox 19

Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child. Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November. She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
wkdzradio.com

Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Fox 19

21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. DeCaluwe was one of two...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

Body cam video shows IMPD officer’s drunk driving arrest in Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — "I don't want to take you to jail tonight,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Garner to an off-duty IMPD officer back in November. In the body cam video, you see the trooper talking to IMPD Sgt. Peter Fekkes, who is handcuffed and in the back of a police cruiser during a drunk driving stop.
FAIRBORN, OH

