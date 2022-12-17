Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Butler County auditor found guilty on felony charge, not guilty on other counts
An elected Butler County official was found guilty on Wednesday after being accused of unlawful interest in a public contract. Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds was facing five charges, including bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract and unlawful use of authority. Reynolds, a lifelong Butler County resident, has been...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man in custody following police pursuit, standoff on I-71
KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody following a pursuit and standoff with police on Interstate 71 on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to north I-71 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly near State Route 741.
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
Man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide enters insanity plea
DAYTON — The man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. earlier this year has changed his plea. Attorneys for Stephen Marlow, 39, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Monday afternoon, according to court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. During a...
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
Fox 19
Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child. Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November. She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
Fox 19
21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. DeCaluwe was one of two...
WLWT 5
OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic impacted
MONROE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
‘Oh my god, my poor brother;’ Man calls 911 saying he shot, killed his brother
DAYTON — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1000 block of Clover Street to reports of a shooting, according to Montogmery County regional dispatch. In a 911 call obtained...
Homicide detectives investigating death of one-year-old in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a one-year-old. On Monday, Dec. 12, officers were dispatched to the first block North Hedges Street for a person down complaint, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. The child was in a medical emergency. Medics arrived on the...
WLWT 5
Bond set at $1 million for man charged in woman's death in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with murder in a Kenton County woman's death. Independence police were called to an apartment complex for a wellness check last Thursday when they made the grisly discovery. Police said a woman's coworkers were concerned when...
Body cam video shows IMPD officer’s drunk driving arrest in Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS — "I don't want to take you to jail tonight,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Garner to an off-duty IMPD officer back in November. In the body cam video, you see the trooper talking to IMPD Sgt. Peter Fekkes, who is handcuffed and in the back of a police cruiser during a drunk driving stop.
