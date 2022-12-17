ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncataggies.com

A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails

Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
DURHAM, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Same issues haunting Blue Devils in ugly road loss

The Duke basketball team looked uninterested in its ugly loss to Wake Forest. Jon Scheyer and a short handed Duke basketball team got its first taste of ACC life on the road as Wake Forest outplayed, and out-coached, the young and inexperienced Blue Devils. Let’s get the obvious out of...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class

High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball center calls rebounding effort 'embarrassing'

An 8-for-27 shooting clip from deep isn't ideal. And neither is a 26-14 free throw disparity in the opponent's favor. But perhaps the overriding factor in Duke basketball's 81-70 road loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night was the missing extra effort in corralling rebounds and loose balls.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

John Burness, former Duke chief communications officer, dies at 77

John Burness, former senior vice president for public affairs and government relations, died Monday at 77 years old. He is remembered for his furthering of Duke-Durham relations, his mentorship and the relationships he cultivated on campus and in Durham. Burness began his role in 1991 and retired in 2008. He...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Riverside High Students Fear the Loss of Innovative Lunch Model

On a Tuesday in September, more than 75 Riverside High School students spent their lunch period crammed into a history classroom, voluntarily signing up for more homework. It was the interest meeting for Model UN—a club where students roleplay as delegates to the United Nations and debate real-world problems like climate change and nuclear proliferation—and the turnout was unprecedented.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School

Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy