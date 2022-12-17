Read full article on original website
Giants-Commanders: 5 plays that led to the Giants’ victory
The New York Giants escaped FedEx Field with a crucial 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The two teams battled to a Week 13 tie two weeks ago, but it was the Giants who significantly improved their playoff odds with this victory. The Giants now have an 88...
Giants-Commanders ‘things I think’: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, more
Here are a few quick thoughts after the New York Giants’ heart-pounding, critical 20-12 victory on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux had said in the buildup to Sunday’s game that “prime time likes me.”. It probably isn’t news, but it is...
Giants guard Ben Bredeson — the offense’s good luck charm?
The New York Giants were 6-1 earlier this season with Ben Bredeson starting at left guard. After Bredeson went out of the lineup with a sprained MCL, the Giants went 1-4-1 over a six-game stretch as their running game sputtered. During that time, Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jack Anderson and Nick Gates filled in at the left guard spot.
Xavier McKinney won’t return, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely for Giants-Vikings Week 16 game
It does not sounds like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson or safety Xavier McKinney will be returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, who has not played since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident, will once again not practice this week. McKinney will miss his seventh consecutive game.
Giants at Commanders: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ win over Washington
The New York Giants topped the Washington Commanders 20-12 in their Week 15 rematch. The game was more stressful than pretty much anyone would have preferred, but the Giants ultimately came away with with the win. While the Giants gained the lead at the beginning of the second quarter — and wouldn’t relinquish it — this game was a much more back-and-forth affair than the box score might suggest.
Giants-Commanders final score: Giants get critical victory, 20-12
The New York Giants moved a step closer to their first playoff berth since 2016 with a critical 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. The Giants are 8-5-1. The Commanders are 7-6-1. With the victory, the Giants now have an 87 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight.
Giants news, 12/20: The Giants have made themselves relevant again
Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their thrilling victory. ESPN Analytics put the Giants’ chance of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016 at 90 percent. The Giants can, in fact, clinch a playoff...
2023 offseason starting point
Using the cap calculator on over the cap.com, I was able to project where the Giants would be to start free agency next year. I only did realistic moves which I will list below. OTC has the Giants starting with $59M in cap space. Sheppard's restructure this past offseason created...
Giants-Commanders inactives: Leonard Williams will play, Chase Young will not
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, one of the key members of the New York Giants’ defense, will be active Sunday night when the Giants face the Washington Commanders. Williams missed last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury sustained Week 13 against Washington, and was listed as questionable.
4 Downs: Takeaways from Giants at Commanders
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday night and are, in all likelihood, headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It wasn’t a clean game, and it certainly wasn’t a pretty game, but the Giants are now 8-5-1. They still face a tough trio of games to finish the season, and they could still finish 8-8-1 on the season. But for now, the Giants have picked up their first win in the NFC East and avoided yet another 20-20 trip to overtime with Washington in the process.
Potential options at RB in a post-Barkley era NY Giants
Barkley is clearly a great player and is having an inspiring year for the Giants. As our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and captain, he is clearly an impressive leader and young man. Though these are qualities your want on your team, the reality is he has been hurt over his career here and he is likely to command upwards of $12M/ year on a multi year deal (per Sportrac). The Giants have many talent gaps and needs across this roster. So, should the Giants move on from Barkley, and I think they should, what are some options in FA in 2023 and what is the Sportrac estimated value for each.
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Lots of credit to go around after key victory
There is plenty of credit to go around for the New York Giants’ 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Let’s get to our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review and see who earned it. Kudos to ... Kayvon Thibodeaux — Great players play...
What can we learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Commanders?
Do the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts match the performances we thought we saw from New York Giants players in Sunday night’s victory over the Washington Commanders? Let’s find out. OFFENSE. PFF grades. Daniel Jones (75.8) was the highest-graded offensive player for the Giants. The Giants...
Repeat after me…
Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. For all the haters out there, exactly what else does this...
Do the Commanders have an advantage over the Giants because of their bye week?
The Washington Commanders are favored by 4.5 points to defeat the New York Giants this Sunday. Several reasons are given for this: The fact that Washington is the home team, and that Washington is “hot” while the Giants are “cold”. And one more supposed advantage - Washington is rested, coming off their bye week, with a lot of time for them to prepare for the Giants.
Giants-Commanders, Week 15: Live updates
Will the New York Giants take control in the fight for an NFC playoff berth on Sunday night, or will they cede that to the Washington Commanders when the two 7-5-1 teams meet in a critical game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC?. Use this thread to discuss the game....
Washington 31, Giants 13
Here's an objective take from a Giants fan. 1) The Giants haven't protected the passer all season - the main reason they haven't had a viable passing attack. The other reasons are subpar QBing and a pop-gun passing scheme (nobody throws short of the sticks like the Giants). Key stats: The Giants have the fewest 20+ pass completions in the league, and by a ridiculous margin. They've also given up the 3rd most sacks in the league, despite the pop-gun offense. No number of star WRs would make a difference. Don't expect this to be any different tonight.
NFC playoff picture: Giants put themselves in great position to reach playoffs
The New York Giants took a massive step toward reaching the NFL playoffs with Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders. Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their thrilling victory. ESPN Analytics put the Giants’...
Giants vs. Vikings 2022, Week 16: Everything you need to know
Believe it or not, the New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Here’s how:. That, of course is a lot that has to go right. Especially since the 8-5-1 Giants are on the road against a good team, the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Giants roster moves: Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
The New York Giants have waived linebacker Tae Crowder. The moves comes as both something of a surprise and not terribly surprising at all. Crowder has been a consistent presence — and even a starter — for the Giants since being selected as the 255 pick, or “Mr. Irrelevant”, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder stepped in as the defense’s starting MIKE linebacker when Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL in 2021. He has flashed in his time with the Giants, as recently as this season against Green Bay.
