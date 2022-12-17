Read full article on original website
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have released the name of the woman shot and killed during a hostage situation Wednesday night at the Richland Walmart. The woman is said to be 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister, of West Helena, Arkansas, according to Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. addresses jail overcrowding allegations
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Allegations of overcrowding in the Jones County Adult Detention Center have inmates’ families concerned. But Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says overcrowding is the new normal. “The overcrowding in the jail here in Jones County is going to be normal because we are a...
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
PCSO in search of burglary suspect
In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Laurel City Council met...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
3 dogs, 7 birds perish in Jones Co. structure fire Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several pets reportedly died in a structure fire in Jones County on Wednesday. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, M & M, Glade and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 112 Freedom Road near the Myrick community shortly before 1 p.m.
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing. The...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers
In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money...
MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397.
Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting
The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Accident and Disturbances in Leake
On Sunday at 12:02 p.m., officer was dispatched to Pearl Hill Road for a one-vehicle accident where it was reported that a vehicle hit the ditch and overturned. At 3:57 p.m., Lena Dollar General requested deputies come to the store to deal with a disturbance from a person who had previously been banned from the store for stealing several times.
