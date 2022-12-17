Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Top Dolla, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan

SmackDown fast nationals, Top Dolla is okay after his botched spot, and more.

*Vince McMahon talks about returning and we talk about the prospects of that, including from those close to him

*The Rita Chatterton story resurfaces, and we go back to look at the original story and current legal status as well as a new allegation against Vince McMahon that came up this week

*What can't happen to WWE as long a McMahon wants back in

*What would have to take place before McMahon to return to power

*What risks are there for the company

*The Vice special on Vince McMahon and those who would and wouldn't talk

*Mandy Rose gets fired and details of why it happened and what the original plans were regarding the women's title

*ROH PPV coverage, Honor Club, PPV buys, ROH title change

*Sasha Banks and Japan WWE, AEW prospects, a return t WWE and more

*Notes on Wrestle Kingdom, the card,te story behind the card

*Updates on Matt Riddle

*Full coverage of UFC 282, hat happens next, business notes, what's next for the fighters

*ROH Deadline and the debut of Iron Survivor

*Just how rapidly is cable losing homes, a list for the stations that air wrestling and MMA and what the numbers are now

*Tokyo Sports awards and story behind it

*PWG Battle of Los Angels

*The most detailed look at the ratings for all wrestling shows on national TV including how each segment did,

*Streaming numbers

*Advance ticket sales for the major WWE & AEW events

*Government works with Arena Mexico for a special event

*CMLL's next tournament

*Konnan talks his health

*Rules in place for independent promoters and usage of El Hijo del Vikingo

*A look at a Mexico match of the year candidate

*A look at another match of the year candidate

*Finances of major wrestling conglomerate

*Future of Kota Ibushi

*Why the economics are going to be tougher for New Japan

*Coverage of the New Japan tag tournament finals

*Update on the MLW lawsuit against WWE

*Huge match in London this week

*AEW announces new television deal

*Behind the Jericho loss to Action Andretti

*What famous feud started in a similar fashion

*People who have been world champion in the U.S., Japan and Mexico

*UFC takes action regarding a suspicious fight

*World MMA Awards

*William Regal news

*WrestleMania news

WWE

