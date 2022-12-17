Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Top Dolla, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan
SmackDown fast nationals, Top Dolla is okay after his botched spot, and more.
Daily Update
Latest News:
- WWE Tribute to the Troops results: 20th anniversary edition
- UFC on ESPN+ 74 live results: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
- Athena to defend ROH Women's title on January indie show
- WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena makes an announcement
- WWE SmackDown spoilers from Chicago, Illinois
- TNT title match set for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash
- Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks appearances added to AEW Dynamite
- Tag title defense, two more matches announced for next WWE SmackDown
- John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn set for December 30 WWE SmackDown
- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley announced for WWE Raw
Latest Audio:
- Wrestling Observer Live: A week of definite (and possible) returns
- JNPO: Pro wrestling year in review - A very unusual month for AEW
- Big Audio Nightmare: A look at the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Wrestling Observer Radio: Latest on Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks, MLW/WWE
Latest Free YouTube Video:
This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
*Vince McMahon talks about returning and we talk about the prospects of that, including from those close to him
*The Rita Chatterton story resurfaces, and we go back to look at the original story and current legal status as well as a new allegation against Vince McMahon that came up this week
*What can't happen to WWE as long a McMahon wants back in
*What would have to take place before McMahon to return to power
*What risks are there for the company
*The Vice special on Vince McMahon and those who would and wouldn't talk
*Mandy Rose gets fired and details of why it happened and what the original plans were regarding the women's title
*ROH PPV coverage, Honor Club, PPV buys, ROH title change
*Sasha Banks and Japan WWE, AEW prospects, a return t WWE and more
*Notes on Wrestle Kingdom, the card,te story behind the card
*Updates on Matt Riddle
*Full coverage of UFC 282, hat happens next, business notes, what's next for the fighters
*ROH Deadline and the debut of Iron Survivor
*Just how rapidly is cable losing homes, a list for the stations that air wrestling and MMA and what the numbers are now
*Tokyo Sports awards and story behind it
*PWG Battle of Los Angels
*The most detailed look at the ratings for all wrestling shows on national TV including how each segment did,
*Streaming numbers
*Advance ticket sales for the major WWE & AEW events
*Government works with Arena Mexico for a special event
*CMLL's next tournament
*Konnan talks his health
*Rules in place for independent promoters and usage of El Hijo del Vikingo
*A look at a Mexico match of the year candidate
*A look at another match of the year candidate
*Finances of major wrestling conglomerate
*Future of Kota Ibushi
*Why the economics are going to be tougher for New Japan
*Coverage of the New Japan tag tournament finals
*Update on the MLW lawsuit against WWE
*Huge match in London this week
*AEW announces new television deal
*Behind the Jericho loss to Action Andretti
*What famous feud started in a similar fashion
*People who have been world champion in the U.S., Japan and Mexico
*UFC takes action regarding a suspicious fight
*World MMA Awards
*William Regal news
*WrestleMania news
This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:
Ordering Info:
Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get it delivered via mail, by sending your name, address, Visa or Master Card number and an expiration date to dave@wrestlingobserver.com or by going to www.paypal.com directing funds to dave@wrestlingobserver.com.
Rates in the United States are $14.50 for 4 issues, $35.50 for 12, $70 for 24, $116 for 40 and $149.50 for 52.
In Canada and Mexico, the rates are $16 for 4, $27 for 8, $38.50 for 12, $76 for 24, $126 for 40 and $162.50 for 52.
For the rest of the world, rates are $18 for 4, $48.50 for 12, $93 for 24, $155 for 40 and $201.50 for 52.
If you order by mail with a check, cash or money order to P.O. Box 1228, Campbell, CA 95009-1228, you can get $1 off in every price range.
Saturday Update
WWE
- Last night’s SmackDown averaged 2.056 million viewers in the fast national ratings, down from the 2.098 million the show drew in the fast nationals last week. The rating in the 18-49 demo was a 0.5.
- Following his botched spot on SmackDown , Top Dolla tweeted that he’s okay after one of his legs went out while going for the dive: “S/o God one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out.”
- Top Dolla also shared video of him successfully doing a dive over the top rope from an indie match: “I was 50 lbs heavier in this video than I am now. My leg gave out on live TV and some of y’all jokes are actually very funny but calling me a liar is super weird. It could’ve been way worse so I’m blessed Y’all don’t care doe”
- The Athletic named Pat McAfee its Sports Media Person of the Year for 2022. Michael Cole spoke about working with McAfee:
- I first met Pat in late 2017 when WWE was looking for a talent from outside the wrestling world to add some insight into our fast-growing world at NXT. My first impression of Pat was how real he was. There was no facade, no ego, just a cool dude with a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm. For whatever reason, we just clicked and became close friends. That chemistry would later pay off in our incredible run as a tandem on ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ on Fox.
- Pat was immediately successful as a broadcaster in our universe because of two things: First, Pat is a fan, and it comes out on the air. He wasn’t trained as a traditional broadcaster so has no built-in habits that we needed to break. His love for the product just oozes out of him. Second, Pat has endless energy and charisma. He makes everything sound big and important. He is one of the hardest-working people I have ever been around. He treats everyone equally, has no ego, and has a magnetic personality that draws people to him.
- Pat helped reinvigorate my love for our business. I have been sitting in that chair at ringside for 25 years calling live sports entertainment every single week. I have missed two television shows over that period. As one can imagine, that amount of repetition can become tedious after time. Pat changed all that, and each week became a new adventure and a new chapter in my career. Pat also gave me the confidence to open up and have fun out there. One of my career highlights was calling Pat’s match at WrestleMania. He deserves all his success.
- On Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan discussed what she wants to do after wrestling: “Immediately, day after retirement, I’d like to be doing movies. I’ve been lucky enough to have some opportunities within WWE. I was in Chucky season two and I got killed by Chucky, which was a dream and amazing. It was so cool. I never get starstruck over anyone, but when I saw Chucky, I was so starstruck.”
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio appeared on The SmackDown LowDown .
- Grayson Waller was the guest on this week’s edition of WWE After the Bell.
- WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded the following matches: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens TLC match for the Universal Championship (TLC 2020), Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz (Tribute to the Troops 2020), and Trish Stratus vs. Victoria vs. Jazz for the Women’s Championship (WrestleMania XIX).
AEW/Other Wrestling
- On what would have been his 43rd birthday, AEW and WWE paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) yesterday.
- Amanda Huber tweeted : “Happy birthday baby. We miss you more than I can say. Every. Single. Day. You’d be so proud of who Brodie and Nolan have become. You’d be so proud of who I’ve become. I’d give anything for us to have one more day with you. I love you.”
- “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan tackled and detained an intruder who came through his front door on December 8. Wrestling Inc. wrote:
- According to Duggan, the intruder was fleeing individuals related to a separate legal matter, leading him to seek refuge; the intruder reportedly pounded on multiple other doors before climbing over the Duggans' fence and entering through their unlocked door. Duggan did not press charges when asked, letting the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department apprehend the intruder.
- Griff Garrison shared a photo yesterday after undergoing surgery: “Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time.” The type of surgery Garrison underwent hasn’t been disclosed.
- While doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships last night, CM Punk joked about not being able to trust people from Long Island.
- Chris Jericho & Danhausen will team together against The Gunns on Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise in February.
- Willow Nightingale appeared on AEW Unrestricted this week.
Comments / 1