ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Last Time Josh McDaniels Faced Bill Belichick as a Head Coach, He Was On Top of the World

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The Josh McDaniels vs. Bill Belichick rematch has lost a little bit of its luster. While Belichick’s New England Patriots have a winning record at 7-6 and are in the playoff mix, the same cant be said for McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have underachieved since McDaniels left New England as the team’s offensive coordinator this past offseason. McDaniels is in his second stint as an NFL head coach and will face Belichick on Sunday. It’s the second time McDaniels and Belichick have faced each other as head coaches. The first time they met, McDaniels was the NFL’s hottest story.

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have underachieved all season

Not only did the Raiders bring McDaniels on board this season, but they also bolstered their offense with the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. With an offensive-minded coach now at the helm, the Raiders made a trade for one of the best receivers in the game in Adams.

While Adams hasn’t been the problem, the Raiders have struggled mightily under McDaniels. Four times this year, the Raiders have lost games in which they’ve led by 13 or more points. Frustration has mounted among the players. That became evident when quarterback Derek Carr had an emotional press conference after a crushing loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I love Josh. I love our coaches,” Carr said with his voice cracking with emotion. “They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Way more success than I’ve ever had. … I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night.

“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off, pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off.”

The Raiders are 5-8 and are coming off another collapse when they blew a 13-point lead in the final 3:19 last Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

McDaniels was on top of the world the last time he faced Belichick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1LAI_0jmMoVDb00
Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos is congratulated by head coach Josh McDaniels after catching a touchdown against the New England Patriots during an NFL game at Invesco Field at Mile High on October 11, 2009, in Denver, Colorado. | Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images.
Related

Josh McDaniels Can Become the Ultimate Villain or a Hero in New England by Exposing Bill Belichick

The first time McDaniels and Belichick squared off was in 2009, McDaniels’ first season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The meeting came during Week 5 when Belichick’s Patriots traveled to Denver. The Patriots held a 17-7 lead at the half. Matt Prater’s third-quarter field goal cut Denver’s deficit to 17-10 before Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton connected with Brandon Marshall on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 5:21 left. Prater won the game with a field goal in overtime.

The victory put the Broncos at 5-0 as McDaniels was hoisted up by his players as the game ended. Five games under his belt, five victories. The Broncos actually won the following week against the San Diego Chargers as McDaniels made coaching look easy, going 6-for-6 in his first six games.

Then things quickly fell apart. The Broncos sandwiched their only two wins the rest of the year around a pair of four-game losing streaks, finishing 8-8.

It only went downhill from there for McDaniels. The Broncos went 3-9 out of the gate in 2010 and fired McDaniels after Week 13.

Despite his career coaching mark of 16-25, McDaniels will look to make it two straight against Belichick on Sunday.

The post The Last Time Josh McDaniels Faced Bill Belichick as a Head Coach, He Was On Top of the World appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended

Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night. Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Star Player Arrested

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone six years without any of their team's players getting arrested, but that streak unfortunately ended today. According to Boston25 reporter Julianne Lima, former New England Patriots pro-bowler and current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday due to a "non-violent" family issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama

The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play.  Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

Draft bust's career not over just yet

The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Despite being a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals...despite the team moving on from him after one season — where he threw 11 TDs to 14 INTs — and trading him to Miami...despite not impressing in South Beach — five picks in six games — and being waived...despite not sticking with Tampa Bay after signing to the Buccaneers’ practice squad...despite ending up with San Francisco and even getting a one-year extension, then getting cut...despite actually seeing action with the Atlanta Falcons — throwing multiple interceptions in relief of Matt Ryan...despite being signed, cut, re-signed, then cut once again in Cleveland...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Fan Banned From All Games

During the end of the Patriots-Raiders game on Sunday afternoon, a fan in a Derek Carr jersey decided to taunt a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey. A video of this incident surfaced on Twitter. Even though this unhinged fan was chirping at the fan wearing a Patriots jersey for...
ClutchPoints

JC Jackson arrest draws response from Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was arrested on Monday due to a reported “family issue.” The team, however, refused to give further details on the incident as they look into the matter carefully. Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

222K+
Followers
33K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy