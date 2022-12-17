ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Local business hosts holiday giveaway for kids in need

By Kelli Peltier
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClBt6_0jmMo0BZ00

OLATHE, Kan. — The owner of Jett Trucking in Olathe, Craig Cunningham, wanted this holiday season to be extra special for local kids in need.

With the help of his family and about 70 local businesses in the area, his company raised $20,000 worth of toys and $50,000 for coats to give away.

Famed Blue Springs animated light displays recreated in Chapman Farms

“It was a really good feeling,” 11-year-old Anthony Garcia-Perez said. “It’s very nice for them to give us toys.”

The coats and toys from Saturday’s giveaway went to kids like Garcia-Perez from Mission Southside, Kids TLC, and Center of Grace.

“I guess you don’t really know how much it means to ‘em,” Cunningham said. “But when you see somebody come by and get a coat and this big smile on their face, or toy, it means a lot.”

Garcia-Perez says the meaning behind the giveaway is what touched his family so much.

“It doesn’t matter what the gift is, it’s just that you gave them something,” Garcia-Perez said.  “Cause not a lot of people can afford stuff so as long as you give them something, that’s still nice.”

Cunningham plans to make the holiday giveaway an annual event.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy