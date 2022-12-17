Local business hosts holiday giveaway for kids in need

OLATHE, Kan. — The owner of Jett Trucking in Olathe, Craig Cunningham, wanted this holiday season to be extra special for local kids in need.

With the help of his family and about 70 local businesses in the area, his company raised $20,000 worth of toys and $50,000 for coats to give away.

“It was a really good feeling,” 11-year-old Anthony Garcia-Perez said. “It’s very nice for them to give us toys.”

The coats and toys from Saturday’s giveaway went to kids like Garcia-Perez from Mission Southside, Kids TLC, and Center of Grace.

“I guess you don’t really know how much it means to ‘em,” Cunningham said. “But when you see somebody come by and get a coat and this big smile on their face, or toy, it means a lot.”

Garcia-Perez says the meaning behind the giveaway is what touched his family so much.

“It doesn’t matter what the gift is, it’s just that you gave them something,” Garcia-Perez said. “Cause not a lot of people can afford stuff so as long as you give them something, that’s still nice.”

Cunningham plans to make the holiday giveaway an annual event.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.