The calm conditions Wednesday night will give way to increasing clouds as high pressure leaves and a warm front approaches. Clouds thicken through Thursday and most of the day will be dry. Starting Thursday evening, rain will develop and become heavy at times right through Friday evening. Rainfall totals will most likely be between 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts., We have the chance of thunderstorms as well. As the storm rapidly intensifies to our north, winds will increase and a HIGH WIND WARNING has already been issued for all of Friday and into Saturday morning. All of southeastern New England is expected to experience these extreme and damaging winds with gusts of 55-65 mph. Power outages are definitely possible as well as tree damage and difficult driving especially in larger profile vehicles. Along the coast, these high winds coming in from the south will pile up water along the coast. During the astronomical high tides expected Friday, widespread minor coastal flooding is expected along with pockets of moderate coastal flooding up to 3 feet. Extensive beach erosion, coastal residences may see water in the basements, and coastal roads may become water-covered. Friday will also be weirdly very warm with temperatures in the upper-50s. By Friday night, temperatures will likely be below freezing around 8pm and icy spots are possible. Temperatures bottom out in the teens Saturday morning and with gusty winds sticking around, wind chills near 0 are expected. The bitter cold stays here through Christmas Day as well, but at least it will be sunny.

18 HOURS AGO