Winton Woods stars are childhood friends but 'enemies' in OSU-Michigan rivalry
Winton Woods cornerbacks Cameron Calhoun and Jermaine Mathews signed National Letters of Intent with Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, on Wednesday morning.
Toledo offensive lineman Mitch Berg set for final game with Rockets
BOCA RATON, Fla. — After six seasons, Toledo football's Mitch Berg will be playing in his final game for the Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl. Berg, a St. John's Jesuit grad, was a starter for four seasons but injuries began to take their toll on his body. He...
FC Cincinnati drafts BGSU defender Joey Akpunonu in 1st round of MLS SuperDraft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University junior defender Joey Akpunonu had more than just a 21st birthday celebration Wednesday night, he celebrated a new chapter in his soccer career too. The former St. John's star was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. FC...
2023 In-State OL Luke Montgomery Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes have secured a signature from the top-rated player in Ohio regardless of position.
2023 In-State LB Arvell Reese Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from the state's top-rated linebacker, who was recently named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year.
2023 In-State OL Joshua Padilla Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes have secured a signature from one of the state's top-rated prospects.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe
Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner, are ready to bring “a luxury experience without the luxury price tag” to downtown Dayton. The couple has plans to open The Reserve on Third, a new lounge, in the former space of Therapy Cafe on E. Third Street.
Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from freezing during frigid weekend
With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep your water pipes prepared for the cold weather ahead. What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from …. With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
Winter storms possibly moving into the Miami Valley
The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
