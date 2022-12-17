ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe

Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner, are ready to bring “a luxury experience without the luxury price tag” to downtown Dayton. The couple has plans to open The Reserve on Third, a new lounge, in the former space of Therapy Cafe on E. Third Street.
DAYTON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

