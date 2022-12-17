Read full article on original website
Downtown Benny Brown
4d ago
The first movie's obvious disdain for Western capitalism and its barely veiled social messaging made it hard to stomach, even with all the great special effects and top-notch acting. It sounds like they threw off the veil and went all in on wokeness for the sequel. I'm gonna pass, maybe I'll check it out in a year or so when it comes to streaming some night when I can't find anything else to watch.
Reply(3)
9
Billyjoe Norwood
4d ago
Great movie just watched it at the theater and I was thinking the opposite of what you just said it was a Well welcome relief from all the Wokeness in the movies these days! There was no subliminal messaging it was just a great movie
Reply(2)
6
