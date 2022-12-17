Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Arctic blast, howling winds, snow all on the way to Indiana
Nothing has changed in our thinking of this storm since yesterday! We have a tough road ahead tonight and through Saturday…. Rain showers are on the increase this morning and through the early afternoon, while temperatures warm to near 40° in downtown Indianapolis! Winds should remain fairly quiet through the late afternoon too, southeast at 5-15 mph. Be sure to get that last minute shopping done today, if you don’t want to venture out in the brutal cold weather on Friday.
WHAS 11
Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
WIBC.com
NWS: Update on Winter Storm Warnings Thursday
STATEWIDE — A winter storm is coming to Indiana, and most of the state will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has updated their winter storm watch to a warning. While most of northern to central Indiana will be under a winter storm warning, some counties up north by Lake Michigan are under a blizzard warning.
WIBC.com
A Forecast Timeline – Rain, Snow, Ice, Powerful Wind & Brutal Cold
STATEWIDE — A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded...
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Prepare for the winter storm ahead ❄️
It's advised that Hoosiers get off the roads by the time the winter storm hits around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Fox 59
UPDATE: Dynamic, blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
All is calm to start your Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, a solid start this morning and quiet day ahead! Expect light winds through the day and some limited sunshine peeking in through the day, as highs reach the upper 30s, seasonal for this time of the year!
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on dangerous winter storm system approaching central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We're now less than 36 hours away from the much-discussed winter storm and its Arctic front slamming into central Indiana. The main impact takeaways remain high wind, dangerous cold, periods of heavy snow rates Thursday into early Friday morning, the potential of power outages/wind damage, and very slick roads into Christmas morning.
Fox 59
Plan ahead to avoid winter storm travel trouble
INDIANAPOLIS – During one of the busiest, if not the busiest, travel weeks of the year, a major winter storm is impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast. With snow, blizzard-like conditions, and winds gusting up to 50 mph in some spots, traveling will be a headache as we head into the holiday weekend.
eaglecountryonline.com
INDOT to Issue Full Call Out for Expected Winter Storm
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a major winter storm expected to impact the state starting Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for much of Indiana starting Thursday afternoon through at least Friday, depending upon location. Blizzard warnings have been issued for counties bordering Lake Michigan. NWS is calling for snow with high winds and dangerously cold temperatures, causing snow-covered roadways and low visibility for holiday travel.
Winter Solstice is Wednesday and Indiana is Expecting Some Seriously Cold Weather With Winter’s Arrival
Mother Nature is making sure our winter season starts off on a low, well temperature-wise. The shortest day of the year is December 21st, it is also the day that winter officially starts. While winter temperatures have been around for a couple of weeks, it's about to get a whole lot chillier. We'll get to that in just a bit. First, what is the winter solstice and why is it the shortest day of the year?
Fox 59
Winter to open in dramatic fashion; Arctic air, powerful winds and dangerous winter storm late week
Quiet weather the next few days then our weather takes a massive turn bringing challenges to holiday travel. The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning but for only a portion of central Indiana. That may be somewhat confusing but NWS explains...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning issued for Indiana
12:30 p.m. UPDATE: A Winter storm Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. Slick and hazardous travel is likely. Stay off the roads if you can and keep the winter safety kit in your car if you need to drive. All is...
Fox 59
Flash freeze hazard during winter storm
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather: Flash freeze explainer on winter storm - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana weather - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather: Flash freeze explainer on winter storm - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana weather - @HoosierLyss. Indiana Golf Journal’s Last-Minute Gift Ideas for …. Stretches to Help...
wrtv.com
As Indiana winter storm approaches, here's what to know about frostbite
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers prepare for snow and subzero wind chills later this week, emergency department doctors expect to see more cases of frostbite and frostnip over the coming days. WRTV STORM TEAM LATEST: Winter storm to impact Central Indiana ahead of Christmas. Skin affected by frostbite changes color...
Comments / 0