Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area
The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area appeared first on KTVZ.
Feds resume study of restoring grizzlies to North Cascades
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups on Thursday hailed a decision by the Biden administration to resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades mountains in Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they would jointly prepare...
Comments / 0