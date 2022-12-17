Read full article on original website
Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now
Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness. The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures. “We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks,...
▶️ A ‘lifesaver’: Propane heats the homeless during freezing temps
A Bend gas station was giving away gallons of propane to help the homeless in our community Wednesday. And the timing couldn’t have been better with temperatures expected to plunge into single digits overnight. People who rely on propane to help heat their tents and trailers call it a...
▶️ Here are most-needed donations for Central Oregon nonprofits right now
The holidays are a great time of year to donate, and many people do. While giving toys, Christmas trees and clothing are all appreciated and welcomed, Bethlehem Inn says some other items need more priority. Gwenn Wysling, executive director of Bethlehem Inn, told us these are the donations the inn...
▶️ Advice with 5 days left until Christmas? ‘Shop local’
The holidays are upon us and last minute shopping is here. “We’re all running on fumes because we’re so busy,” said Letty Lees, owner of Learning Express Toys. This family-owned shop is expecting holiday shoppers up until the final hour on Christmas Eve. “We’ve had over, almost...
Shepherd’s House hosting Redmond daytime warming shelter for Thursday cold snap
With temperatures set to plummet into the teens and below over the next couple of days, Shepherd’s House Ministries will host a daytime warming shelter in Redmond from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The shelter will be located at Mountain View Fellowship Church at 1475 SW...
Redmond Post Office says it’s using every resource to get packages delivered
Central Oregon Daily News viewers have been reporting for days about a surge in packages seen at the U.S. Postal Service in Redmond. Some reported delays in their packages arriving. We reached out to USPS and they confirmed they are seeing what they call large package volumes. They also say...
Volunteers needed for Tuesday’s Sunriver Christmas Bird Count
The Sunriver Christmas Bird Count is Tuesday and volunteers of all skill levels are invited to help out. The community science activity is a 24-hour event during which volunteers count as many birds as they can find in a 15-mile diameter. Organizers say, “Beginners are paired with experienced birders and...
▶️ WATCH: Santa spotted wake surfing on Lake Billy Chinook
Believe it or not, Santa is already in Central Oregon. Our Steele Haugen shared the video above of one of his friend’s mom dressed as St. Nick and wake surfing at Lake Billy Chinook. This is Cherie Simmons of Madras, showing off her mad wake surfing skills at the...
▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?
If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
▶️ Have you seen him? Endangered teen missing from Warm Springs Reservation
Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking the public’s help as they try to find a teen, described as endangered, who disappeared last week. Police said LeBron Boise, 18, vanished from the Warm Springs Reservation on Dec. 14. LeBron was with a family member when he abruptly left the residence...
Warm Springs getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure
Warm Springs is getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure. It’s just one of eight Central Oregon groups receiving federal funds. U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., secured federal investment for conservation, wildfire prevention and infrastructure across the state of Oregon. The money will help the Confederated...
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
▶️ WATCH: Redmond Nordic Ski Team pulls head coach ‘Santa’ through Meissner
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Santa being pulled by some human reindeer. Members of the Redmond Nordic Ski Team decided to have some fun after practice at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. Dressed up with reindeer antlers and tied together with a rope, they pulled head coach David Smullin — dressed as Santa — through the trails. They sent Central Oregon Daily News a video of the holiday hijinks.
▶️ Police: Pedestrian struck, killed trying to cross Highway 97 in Redmond
Redmond Police say a semi-truck driver who tried to cross Highway 97 on foot was struck by another vehicle and killed Monday night. It happened at about 7:00 p.m. on southbound Highway 97 just north of the SW Yew Avenue Exit on the south end of town. Redmond Police say...
▶️ New High Desert Museum exhibit explores what lives under the snow
The High Desert Museum has opened a new exhibit that teaches visitors what lives under the snow in our local forests. Titled “Under The Snow,” the exhibit explores what’s known as the subnivium environment, where temperatures stay a cozy 32-degrees Fahrenheit — protecting plants and animals that call these places home.
▶️ City of Redmond says farewell to departing Redmond mayor, councilors
Wednesday night, the city of Redmond celebrated the service of three elected officials. “This is really the last event we’re going to have, myself as mayor and my spouse as a city councilor,” said the outgoing mayor in the city of Redmond, George Endicott. Endicott served as a...
▶️ Another hurdle for Thornburgh Resort as hearings officer denies request
It is a planned destination resort and residential development that has become the most-litigated land use project in the history of Central Oregon, possibly the entire state. Now, the Thornburgh Resort, planned for 1,900 acres west of Redmond, faces another hurdle and another step in the continuing approval process. A...
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
Update: Missing Bend woman found, but police still seek public info on where she’s been
A Bend woman missing since Monday afternoon has been located, police said Wednesday night, but they released no details and are still seeking the public’s help to determine where she’d been. The post Update: Missing Bend woman found, but police still seek public info on where she’s been appeared first on KTVZ.
