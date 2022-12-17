When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Santa being pulled by some human reindeer. Members of the Redmond Nordic Ski Team decided to have some fun after practice at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. Dressed up with reindeer antlers and tied together with a rope, they pulled head coach David Smullin — dressed as Santa — through the trails. They sent Central Oregon Daily News a video of the holiday hijinks.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO