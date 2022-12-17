ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness. The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures. “We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ A ‘lifesaver’: Propane heats the homeless during freezing temps

A Bend gas station was giving away gallons of propane to help the homeless in our community Wednesday. And the timing couldn’t have been better with temperatures expected to plunge into single digits overnight. People who rely on propane to help heat their tents and trailers call it a...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here are most-needed donations for Central Oregon nonprofits right now

The holidays are a great time of year to donate, and many people do. While giving toys, Christmas trees and clothing are all appreciated and welcomed, Bethlehem Inn says some other items need more priority. Gwenn Wysling, executive director of Bethlehem Inn, told us these are the donations the inn...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Advice with 5 days left until Christmas? ‘Shop local’

The holidays are upon us and last minute shopping is here. “We’re all running on fumes because we’re so busy,” said Letty Lees, owner of Learning Express Toys. This family-owned shop is expecting holiday shoppers up until the final hour on Christmas Eve. “We’ve had over, almost...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Volunteers needed for Tuesday’s Sunriver Christmas Bird Count

The Sunriver Christmas Bird Count is Tuesday and volunteers of all skill levels are invited to help out. The community science activity is a 24-hour event during which volunteers count as many birds as they can find in a 15-mile diameter. Organizers say, “Beginners are paired with experienced birders and...
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Santa spotted wake surfing on Lake Billy Chinook

Believe it or not, Santa is already in Central Oregon. Our Steele Haugen shared the video above of one of his friend’s mom dressed as St. Nick and wake surfing at Lake Billy Chinook. This is Cherie Simmons of Madras, showing off her mad wake surfing skills at the...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?

If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Warm Springs getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure

Warm Springs is getting $5 million for drinking water infrastructure. It’s just one of eight Central Oregon groups receiving federal funds. U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., secured federal investment for conservation, wildfire prevention and infrastructure across the state of Oregon. The money will help the Confederated...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless

A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Redmond Nordic Ski Team pulls head coach ‘Santa’ through Meissner

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Santa being pulled by some human reindeer. Members of the Redmond Nordic Ski Team decided to have some fun after practice at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. Dressed up with reindeer antlers and tied together with a rope, they pulled head coach David Smullin — dressed as Santa — through the trails. They sent Central Oregon Daily News a video of the holiday hijinks.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New High Desert Museum exhibit explores what lives under the snow

The High Desert Museum has opened a new exhibit that teaches visitors what lives under the snow in our local forests. Titled “Under The Snow,” the exhibit explores what’s known as the subnivium environment, where temperatures stay a cozy 32-degrees Fahrenheit — protecting plants and animals that call these places home.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another hurdle for Thornburgh Resort as hearings officer denies request

It is a planned destination resort and residential development that has become the most-litigated land use project in the history of Central Oregon, possibly the entire state. Now, the Thornburgh Resort, planned for 1,900 acres west of Redmond, faces another hurdle and another step in the continuing approval process. A...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
PRINEVILLE, OR

