Glass Onion stars address living up to Knives Out pressure
Glass Onion had big shoes to fill after the success of Knives Out, though this didn't seem to bother some of its main stars. The latest chapter in Rian Johnson's murder mystery saga is very much a stand-alone film. Maintaining the core elements of what made the first outing great – namely, Benoit Blanc's penchant for fashion – this second round is set in a different location and has a breezy tone with a hint of anti-capitalist satire.
Pirates of the Caribbean producer responds to Margot Robbie comments
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be dead in the water after all. In the summer of 2020, the Wolf of Wall Street star was confirmed to be leading a new female spin on the format. But just over a month ago, Robbie herself delivered the deflating news that it probably won't be made, despite years of development.
Indiana Jones 5 director shuts down reports of a new ending being filmed
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has addressed reports of an alternate ending being filmed. The filmmaker took to Twitter to respond to the film's composer John Williams' viral comments seemingly hinting at "another ending" to be shot. "So I took a b-day break from trolls....
Nia Long Said "The Best Man" Cast Owed Fans "The Final Chapters" And Reflected On Her Character's Trajectory Throughout The Franchise
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
Avatar 2 star Edie Falco thought it had already been released and flopped
Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco has revealed she thought the film had already been released and subsequently flopped. Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the long-awaited sequel, completed her scenes for the film over four years ago, leading her to forget that it had undergone a lengthy post-production schedule.
First trailer for Shadowhunters star Alisha Wainwright's new horror movie
If the unpredictability of kids already sets you on edge, There's Something Wrong With the Children will take you to a whole new level of horror. The film, to be released by Paramount Movies on January 17, stars Alisha Wainwright (of Shadowhunters and Raising Dion) as one half of two couples on a weekend break with kids.
DC boss James Gunn addresses Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot exit rumours
Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has addressed the rumours that Gal Gadot has departed from the role of Wonder Woman. Since Gunn’s appointment as co-CEO of DC Studios, there has been a sizable number of changes at the company. Henry Cavill left the role of Superman earlier this month, while Patty Jenkins’ vision for a third Wonder Woman film was turned down by Gunn and co-CEO, Peter Safran.
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts American Horror Story star Patti LuPone
American Horror Story star Patti LuPone is the latest actress to join Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While there isn't any official word on the character LuPone will be playing, it's most likely that she has been cast as a witch, as per Deadline. The award-winning actress isn't the only...
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ compound lists on Zillow for $450M
This doesn’t exactly put the “real” in real estate, but it is a listing for some “reel” estate. As Netflix’s new “Knives Out” mystery flick, “Glass Onion,” is set to hit the streaming giant on Friday, a 26-acre compound in Greece that has a starring role in the film has listed on Zillow. But sometimes things are too good to be true — and in this instance, the eye-catching listing is a promotional advertisement for the forthcoming Netflix movie, and seemingly something cute for listing sleuths to stumble upon while surfing their phones during their holiday season downtime. But if you’re a super-fan...
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
Riverdale casts Cheryl's new twin brother for final season
Riverdale season 7 has brought in Nicholas Barasch to play Cheryl Blossom's "extremely entitled" twin brother named Julian. Ahead of the teen drama's final episodes, Deadline broke the news of two major casting additions, with Barasch and Karl Walcott joining the cast that includes the likes of Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4
The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle shares adorable family photos after welcoming third child with wife Mimi
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle has shared some adorable family photos on social media after he and his wife Mimi welcomed their third child together last month. Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 20), the Billy Fletcher actor posted a sweet snap featuring himself, Mimi, their six-year-old daughter KaiBo, four-year-old son Zian and newborn Xiao.
Indiana Jones 5 will address Mutt absence mystery
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is bringing back the legendary adventurer for his fifth big-screen outing, 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The film had quite a few divisive elements — the use of CGI, the inclusion of aliens, the nuking the fridge moment, and Indy's son Mutt, played by Shia LaBeouf. Following the backlash against Mutt, the character won't be back for the new film.
EastEnders' Kellie Bright shares heartbreaking family update as two young cousins battle leukaemia
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update on the conditions of her two young cousins, who are both battling leukaemia. Bright posted a group photo of herself with her young cousin, Katie, alongside a team of nurses and her EastEnders co-star Danny Dyer. In...
Home and Away star Matt Evans to release his first single
Home and Away star Matt Evans has announced the release of his debut single. Confirming the news via his Instagram, the actor, who plays Theo Poulos in Summer Bay, revealed that his song 'Over It' was available for pre-save ahead of its January 20 release. "Over it. January 20. My...
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
Twister sequel lands 2024 release date
The upcoming sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister has landed a 2024 release date. According to Variety, the long-awaited second instalment, which is titled Twisters, will storm its way into cinemas on July 19, 2024. It was recently announced that Minari's Lee Isaac Chung will direct the film, which...
