Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
West Tennessee woman shares experience with NICU
JACKSON, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched its 10th annual holiday campaign, pledging a collective $75,000 in donations to the seven children’s hospitals across the state. This year’s campaign highlights the critical role that neonatal intensive care units bring to their communities. One-year-old Michael Vincent...
WBBJ
West Tennessee woman in need of kidney transplant
JACKSON, Tenn. — There are thousand of people in need of organs, whether it is a lung or a kidney. And after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, one West Tennessee woman joined the fight and waitlist for one of the most needed organs. Prior to May 23, Evelyn...
WBBJ
Thomas Duell McDearmon
Services for Thomas Duell McDearmon, 93, will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Pratt Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Mr. McDearmon, retired from the United States Postal Service and formerly a State of Tennessee Department of Transportation employee before suffering a severe injury, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County. He was born on May 7, 1929 in Rural Carroll County near Huntingdon, Tennessee to Ott and Onie Suiter McDearmon. He was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder and an active church worker as he was able for over 60 years; he was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the Infantry of the U.S. Army and was stationed there when the last shot was fired in Korea, a Mason for 70 years teaching many new members Masonic rules, and a member of The American Legion and McKenzie VFW post #4939. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 50 years Mardell Burrows McDearmon who died in 2004, nine brothers and sisters, and a niece Shirley Smith.
WBBJ
113th General Assembly to begin Jan. 10
JACKSON, Tenn. – The 113th Tennessee General Assembly begins next month, and legislators have a lot on the agenda. In West Tennessee, elected officials have proposed bills regarding transgender youth healthcare, firearms, and resolutions to the US Constitution. West Tennessee Representatives Kirk Haston, Tandy Darby, and Chris Todd are...
WBBJ
Farmers get insight on harsh weather conditions moving in
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Soybean Winter meeting was held Tuesday to give local farmers insight on harsh weather conditions moving in within the next few days. The meeting was held at West Tennessee Research and Education Center in west Jackson. Keynote speaker, Eric Snodgrass joined the meeting via...
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
WBBJ
Snow & Bitter Cold Coming Thursday Evening!
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 21st:. A wind chill warning and a winter weather advisory have been issued for all of West Tennessee. Feels like temperatures will plummet Thursday evening well below zero with wind chills between -15 & -20° Friday morning. Snow showers are likely with accumulations totals of 1/2″ to 3″ with the highest amounts north of I-40. Travel will be very difficult with icy roads and blowing snow bringing near ground blizzard like conditions along the roadways. Please limit travel to emergencies only from Thursday evening through Friday morning. The front will move through Jackson Between 4-5 PM and the snow will fall as early as 4 PM and as late as 9 PM! Be safe folks as blowing snow will continue most of the day on Friday! We will have the latest forecast details coming up here.
WBBJ
Major Winter Storm Coming on Thursday!
We have a couple days to prepare but the coldest Christmas weather since the 1980s looks to be heading our way. Temperatures will drop around 50° from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning (from 50° to 3°). There is also a round of rain, which will briefly turn to a wintry mix, then snow coming on Thursday as well. This is a very challenging forecast for snow as temperatures will be dropping so quickly. Trying to figure out how much will be rain and how much will be snow is going to be quite difficult. We will take an early first look at potential snow amounts and a more details on in the incoming cold event, coming up here.
Comments / 0