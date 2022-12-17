ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
HOUSTON, TX
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
DETROIT, MI
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
PITTSBURGH, PA

