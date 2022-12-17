Read full article on original website
Related
Wilson returns as Broncos visit Mayfield, Rams on Christmas
DENVER (4-10) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-10) Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-8; Rams 4-9-1.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
Editor’s note: Follow our live weather storm updates here for the latest on conditions in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes says, in this case, functionality will take precedence over fashion. The Kansas City Chiefs home game is expected to be bitterly cold Saturday afternoon. And for Mahomes, that means one...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
While NFL over-under totals are down across the NFL because of winter weather conditions, that’s not really the case with this Kansas City-Seattle matchup. Sports books expect 49 combined points between the two teams — even in frigid weather — because both teams’ offenses far outpace their defenses.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Discussed ‘Beauty’ of Franco Harris’s Legacy Day Before His Death
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 72, just days before he was set to have his number retired during halftime of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers had a lot planned this weekend as they...
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
Comments / 0