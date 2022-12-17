ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL-Vikings complete biggest comeback in NFL history, beat Colts in overtime

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfec1_0jmMmWAk00

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in National Football League history on Saturday when they rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime.

Minnesota, who trailed 36-7 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, put the finishing touches on the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period.

With the win, the Vikings improved to 11-3 and secured the NFC Division title -- their first since 2017 -- with three games left to play in the 2022 regular season.

The previous record for the biggest comeback in NFL history was set by the Buffalo Bills in 1993 when they erased a 35-3 third quarter deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime of a wild card playoff game.

Indianapolis built a 17-0 first-quarter lead after a field goal, a blocked punt that JoJo Domann returned for a score and a one-yard Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Deon Jackson.

They padded their lead in the second quarter with another three field goals and a 17-yard interception return that Julian Blackmon returned for a touchdown.

But the Vikings cut into the deficit with a pair of third quarter touchdowns, the second of which came after Chase McLaughlin put the Colts ahead 36-7 when he kicked a 52-yard field goal.

Minnesota then added another three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, tying the game with about two minutes left when they converted a two-point conversion after Dalvin Cook took a screen pass from Kirk Cousins and ran it 64 yards for the score.

The victory also handed Indianapolis quarterback Ryan the dubious distinction of having been on the losing end of both the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and NFL history.

Ryan and his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, led the New England Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl in February 2017 before the Patriots pulled off a comeback for the ages and won 34-28.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl

On Oct. 23, the NBA season was five days old, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies clinched berths in the World Series that day, C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker were runaway Heisman favorites with Caleb Williams well behind at about 14-to-1 odds, Frank Reich was the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and the start of the World Cup was about four weeks away.
atozsports.com

ESPN names the biggest surprise player for the Chiefs this season

On Tuesday, ESPN named the biggest “surprise” player on each NFL team and they went with an offensive player for the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Teicher listed running back Jerrick McKinnon as the Chiefs’ biggest surprise player this season. From ESPN:. McKinnon has become a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather

The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama

The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: 5-star Peyton Bowen flips to Oklahoma, retracting Oregon commitment

For as high as the Oregon fanbase was when 5-star safety Peyton Bowen announced his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Ducks on Wednesday morning, flipping from Notre Dame, that’s probably as low as they feel right now. Bowen announced on Thursday that he plans to sign with the Oklahoma Sooners, going back on his commitment to Oregon and choosing a team who didn’t seem to even be among his final two options at his commitment announcement. When Bowen made his decision on Wednesday, there were two hats on the table for him to choose from; Notre Dame and Oregon. While...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Fan Banned From All Games

During the end of the Patriots-Raiders game on Sunday afternoon, a fan in a Derek Carr jersey decided to taunt a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey. A video of this incident surfaced on Twitter. Even though this unhinged fan was chirping at the fan wearing a Patriots jersey for...
Reuters

Reuters

668K+
Followers
369K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy