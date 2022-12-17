Effective: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Owen; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Blowing snow. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

