New York City, NY

Giving kids books as presents

Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. ‘Death of a Salesman’ ends Broadway run soon. The popular award-wining play by Arthur Miller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park

PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. ‘Death of a Salesman’ ends Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show. Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark

At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
NEWARK, NJ
Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito

NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Win two tickets to the Hong Kong Ballet

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Hong Kong Ballet performance is about ancient grudges between triad families, passion and tragedy. Enter to win two orchestra tickets and a $200 local restaurant dinner voucher to this show. It is set in Hong Kong in the 1960s of Shakespeare’s timeless tale of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
BRONX, NY
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in NYC, across US

Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in …. Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
BROOKLYN, NY

