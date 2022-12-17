Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Giving kids books as presents
Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. Reading expert weighs in on the right and wrong way to gift kids books for the holidays. ‘Death of a Salesman’ ends Broadway run soon. The popular award-wining play by Arthur Miller...
pix11.com
Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park
PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park. ‘Death of a Salesman’ ends Broadway...
pix11.com
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show
New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show. Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
pix11.com
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
NYPD out in full force delivering toys to kids in need across NYC
The flashing motorcade made stops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, appearing to an eager crowd of children waiting on the sidewalk on a chilly evening.
Twin Parks residents receive free toys ahead of the holidays
Kids poured into the Fordham plaza, going to different stations to get gifts that included nail polish toys, teddy bears and more.
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
pix11.com
Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito
NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
Assembly Democrats poke holes in Republican’s claim of living in Brooklyn
Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang speaks at a news conference held on Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Chang faces questions about his residency as he enters office. A Democratic attorney showed evidence that Lester Chang still has a rent-stabilized apartment in Manhattan. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
pix11.com
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
pix11.com
Win two tickets to the Hong Kong Ballet
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Hong Kong Ballet performance is about ancient grudges between triad families, passion and tragedy. Enter to win two orchestra tickets and a $200 local restaurant dinner voucher to this show. It is set in Hong Kong in the 1960s of Shakespeare’s timeless tale of...
FDNY makes wake, funeral announcement for Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon will be remembered at a Dec. 28 wake and laid to rest on Dec. 29, FDNY officials said Monday. Moon suffered a fatal head injury when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon […]
pix11.com
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
pix11.com
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School
A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams encourages holiday health precautions, announces new tools to fight tripledemic
The City is expanding flu and RSV testing and increasing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for young children.
pix11.com
Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in NYC, across US
Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in …. Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee...
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
pix11.com
Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story conditions later this week in NY, NJ
Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member
The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
