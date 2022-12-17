Read full article on original website
Chris
3d ago
I like the "anti-theft devices" that were in the movie "RoboCop" perhaps thieves would think twice if they realize they would get electrocuted, shot, lit on fire, suffocate, etc. your steeling someones property, that they worked hard for; you will be chaste and probably harmed. don't do it!
fox2detroit.com
Fake cop pulls woman over in Rochester; police searching for suspect
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was pulled over Monday night in Rochester, it felt unusual to her. That's because it was a phony cop who stopped her. She was driving near Tienken and Washington when she was stopped around 8:30 p.m. "She said it was kind of...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves rob Detroit Amazon driver at gunpoint
An Amazon driver was returning to his truck on Detroit's west side when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. He told police he was threatened by one of the suspects while the other suspect started loading up an SUV with packages.
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Man impersonating police officer stops driver in Rochester
A suspect impersonating a police officer stopped a woman and even took her license and registration in Rochester. However, when the driver became suspicious and asked that back up be called, the suspect told her she was free to go and left.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com
Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with impersonating police officer, shooting restaurant owner
Detroit — A Detroit man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer and got into an argument with a restaurant owner before shooting him has been charged with several felonies. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, allegedly pulled up beside a 50-year-old restaurant owner at a red light at Conant...
Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
Authorities searching for woman who shot man in Detroit police precinct parking lot, fled scene in Ford Fusion
Police are searching for a woman accused of a shooting outside a Detroit police station on Monday on the city’s east side near Gratiot and Outer Drive.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2
Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
Porch pirates strike twice at same Detroit home, police asking for help identifying suspects
Porch pirates are out and about during the holiday season, and one Detroit home has fallen victim for a second time. Detroit police officials are asking for help identifying two suspects.
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland. The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt. The suspect vehicle may have minor...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot to death on I-94, police question if shooting happened in neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating the murder of a man who died on I-94 late Sunday night and are questioning if the shooting happened in a neighborhood nearby. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when...
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight
The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.
