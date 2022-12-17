ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chris
3d ago

I like the "anti-theft devices" that were in the movie "RoboCop" perhaps thieves would think twice if they realize they would get electrocuted, shot, lit on fire, suffocate, etc. your steeling someones property, that they worked hard for; you will be chaste and probably harmed. don't do it!

fox2detroit.com

Thieves rob Detroit Amazon driver at gunpoint

An Amazon driver was returning to his truck on Detroit's west side when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. He told police he was threatened by one of the suspects while the other suspect started loading up an SUV with packages.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com

Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
INKSTER, MI
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2

Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI
Nik

The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight

The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

